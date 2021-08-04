Grand County police blotter, July 25-31
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from July 25-31 while dispatchers answered 570 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, July 25
12:35 p.m. — A caller reported a gray Nissan SUV on US Highway 40 in Fraser after children in the car threw a rock at the reporting party’s car. Officers were unable to locate the Nissan.
9:09 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on Fourth Street in Granby. Police issued a summons.
10:10 p.m. — An ongoing noise issue with a motorcycle revving its engine on Byers Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs was reported.
Monday, July 26
3:14 p.m. — Children were riding off-highway vehicles recklessly in the area of Marina Drive in Grand Lake.
Tuesday, July 27
3:55 p.m. — An outhouse at a campground on County Road 494 in Grand Lake was knocked over.
10:05 p.m. — Officers issued summons for a fire burning in a fire pit on County Road 899 in Granby.
Wednesday, July 28
11:16 a.m. — A shaggy red cow was walking on US Highway 40 to the Inn at SilverCreek in Granby. The owner was able to retrieve the cow.
3:19 p.m. — A Ford Explorer was pulling an uncovered trailer of gravel on US Highway 40 in Granby.
5:04 p.m. — A caller reported gas had been stolen from their car on County Road 649 in Grand Lake.
Thursday, July 29
9:36 p.m. — A black bear was spotted on Lake Avenue in Grand Lake, headed toward the yacht club, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were unable to find the bear.
Friday, July 30
6:47 p.m. — A caller reported that a man on a dirtbike had entered his property in Kremmling and tried to run him over before leaving.
10:37 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a car that had been reported racing up and down the newly paved area of Jackson Avenue in Kremmling.
Saturday, July 31
9:24 p.m. — A group of men were carrying open containers on Telemark Drive in Winter Park.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County police blotter, July 25-31
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from July 25-31 while dispatchers answered 570 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.