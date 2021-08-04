Grand County police blotter, July 25-31

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from July 25-31 while dispatchers answered 570 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, July 25

12:35 p.m. — A caller reported a gray Nissan SUV on US Highway 40 in Fraser after children in the car threw a rock at the reporting party’s car. Officers were unable to locate the Nissan.

9:09 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on Fourth Street in Granby. Police issued a summons.

10:10 p.m. — An ongoing noise issue with a motorcycle revving its engine on Byers Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs was reported.

Monday, July 26

3:14 p.m. — Children were riding off-highway vehicles recklessly in the area of Marina Drive in Grand Lake.

Tuesday, July 27

3:55 p.m. — An outhouse at a campground on County Road 494 in Grand Lake was knocked over.

10:05 p.m. — Officers issued summons for a fire burning in a fire pit on County Road 899 in Granby.

Wednesday, July 28

11:16 a.m. — A shaggy red cow was walking on US Highway 40 to the Inn at SilverCreek in Granby. The owner was able to retrieve the cow.

3:19 p.m. — A Ford Explorer was pulling an uncovered trailer of gravel on US Highway 40 in Granby.

5:04 p.m. — A caller reported gas had been stolen from their car on County Road 649 in Grand Lake.

Thursday, July 29

9:36 p.m. — A black bear was spotted on Lake Avenue in Grand Lake, headed toward the yacht club, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were unable to find the bear.

Friday, July 30

6:47 p.m. — A caller reported that a man on a dirtbike had entered his property in Kremmling and tried to run him over before leaving.

10:37 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a car that had been reported racing up and down the newly paved area of Jackson Avenue in Kremmling.

Saturday, July 31

9:24 p.m. — A group of men were carrying open containers on Telemark Drive in Winter Park.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.