Grand County police blotter, July 27-Aug. 2: Illegal dumping an ongoing issue across county

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 248 calls from July 27-Aug. 2 while dispatchers answered 601 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, July 27

8:19 a.m. — A Grand Lake resident wanted sheriff’s office contact for an ongoing parking problem that’s been blocking dumpster access.

11:28 a.m. — A trailer broken down in the road on US Highway 40 by Winter Park was blocking traffic and creating a hazard in the highway. Fraser Winter Park police responded.

1:11 p.m. — A caller had questions regarding off-highway vechile use in Grand Lake.

1:13 p.m. — A brown and white dog, possibly a pit bull, with sores on its head was reported near the dirt parking lot at Winter Park Resort. Animal control took the call.

Tuesday, July 28

2:18 a.m. — A dog was found roaming the streets of Kremmling before being returned to its owner.

1:49 p.m. — A verbal disagreement between campers and a local campground host was called into to dispatch because the campers were reportedly asked to leave and refused.

3:16 p.m. — A brown and white cocker spaniel was reported roaming on US 40 outside Kremmling, but authorities couldn’t find the pup.

3:58 p.m. — Animal control took a small gray and white dog without tags in Kremmling into custody.

Wednesday, July 29

2:37 a.m. — A dead elk on US Highway 34 by Grand Lake was creating a hazard on the highway.

10:11 a.m. — There was a report of illegal dumping in Winter Park’s Highlands neighborhood. Dispatchers were told the illegal use of dumpsters and recycle bins in the area has been an ongoing issue.

4:29 p.m. — Another caller had questions about OHV use in town limits in Grand Lake.

Thursday, July 30

11:13 a.m. — A loose dog was reported at a Winter Park business and taken into custody.

12:18 p.m. — Burned food set off a smoke alarm at a home in Granby.

1 p.m. — Cows got out and on US 40 by the Hitching Post.

Friday, July 31

10:24 a.m. — There was a report of illegal dumping on Columbine Drive in Grand Lake. They also told dispatchers they’ve had ongoing issues with people illegally using dumpsters in the area.

2:18 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a fireworks violation at the Radium campground, but found the fireworks were actually being shot off be in Eagle County and notified the proper authorities.

Saturday, Aug. 1

8:34 p.m. — A wildland fire broke out near the Pumphouse Recreation site on Trough Road south of Kremmling. The caller said there were flames about a half-mile from the campground that were bigger than a bonfire. The caller added that there had recently been lightning in the area. Fire crews responded and put out the small blaze.

8:37 p.m. — Dispatchers fielded a noise complaint in Tabernash about loud music, possibly coming from a large party.

Sunday, Aug. 2

1:31 p.m. — A loose black lab was captured in Grand Lake before being returned to its owner.

1:53 p.m. — A caller told dispatchers of an unattended campfire on the Coffman Creek Trail that the caller had doused with the water but was still worried about. However, it turned out the illegal campfire was outside the county, and the sheriff’s office notified authorities in Larimer County.

3:38 p.m. — There was a shots fired complaint in Tabernash regarding the use of Tannerite explosive targets.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.