Police Blotter July 6-12: Construction traffic causes hazard

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 274 calls from July 6-12 while dispatchers answered 560 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, July 6

12:08 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on US Highway 40 and County Road 821 in Tabernash, but it turned out just to be car trouble.

9:30 a.m. — The owner of a Granby motel called dispatch about an illegal dumping involving a white truck with a black trailer. The owner requested that deputies find the driver and make him return and pick up his trash.

10:56 a.m. — A Granby resident reported shots fired, but the subject called in and advised authorities they would be shooting at the location, had been checked out by a deputy previously and were shooting legally with a backdrop.

5:03 p.m. — Animal control responded to a tan, mixed breed dog found at a Granby business.

Tuesday, July 7

2:18 a.m. — A bear cub got stuck in a trashcan in the alleyway at Polhamus Park in Granby. A couple minutes later, the bear had reportedly climbed a tree at the park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Granby police and the sheriff’s office responded, but by the time authorities arrived, the bear had run away.

3:08 a.m. — There was a boat parking problem in Grand Lake in which a caller reported two boats and jet skis that did not have current registration tags.

8:28 a.m. — On County Road 72 near Fraser, a cow had gotten out and was on the road past the tubing hill. The owner was notified.

9:51 a.m. — There was a report of smoke in Grand Lake, described as a column of bluish white smoke coming from the east, possibly in the Fairview Lane area. However, it was an attended campfire.

6:05 p.m. — Animal control responded to a loose dog in Grand Lake, and returned the pup to its owner.

Wednesday, July 8

7:33 a.m. — Animal control responded to a call about a tan and white dog.

10:44 a.m. — An unattended campfire off Denver Water Board Road was reported outside Fraser. The caller stayed on site until fire crews and the sheriff’s office arrived to put the fire out.

11:08 a.m. — A property owner outside Fraser received a warning after authorities responded to a fire call and found a pile of slash burning unattended.

1:24 p.m. — Someone told dispatchers there was a barking dog that was left out on a second story balcony for two days.

2:03 p.m. — A Granby resident reported that traffic detouring around construction on US Highway 34 was speeding through the neighborhood and causing a hazard. Other callers also reported speeding and concerning traffic volume from people looping around the construction.

8:45 p.m. — A lodge in Grand Lake called dispatch about a bear in the area. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.

Thursday, July 9

1:04 p.m. — Two horses got loose on County Road 61 in Granby and the caller was trying to get them into an arena.

11:45 p.m. — A shots fired complaint in Kremmling turned out to be fireworks.

Friday, July 10

12:41 p.m. — There was a shots fired complaint in Grand Lake, but it was just someone shooting on private property.

Saturday, July 11

12:34 a.m. — A bear was rummaging around in someone’s shed in Grand Lake.

10:05 a.m. — A caller reported people shooting firearms across Water Board Road, but authorities found the party was shooting at a tree in the forest.

10:17 a.m. — Three horses got out on the road in Kremmling. Animal control notified the owners.

11:04 p.m. — There was a noise complaint in Granby, in which the caller told dispatch her neighbor was threatening to call police on her dinner party and she wanted to call first. A second caller reported the party, saying they had a loud outside party and got aggressive when asked to quiet down. Everyone was contacted.

Sunday, July 12

2:08 p.m. — A smoke haze was spotted in the Kenney Creek area outside Hot Sulphur Springs. It was determined to be from fires from surrounding states, and nothing was found in the immediate area.

7:42 p.m. — A driver hit speeds of 120 mph on Highway 40 in a white sedan outside Kremmling before being pulled over and given a summons.

9:08 p.m. — Someone reported a noise complaint in Grand Lake, saying there was a loud party next door and would like police contact. The resident called back again threatening to confront the party, though the situation settled down when the party was contacted by a deputy and agreed to go inside.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.