Grand County police blotter, June 13-19
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 313 calls from June 13-19 while dispatchers answered 638 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, June 13
11:44 a.m. — Shots fired were reported near Morgan Gulch Trail off County Road 3.
2:05 p.m. — An ongoing noise issue at the trailer park on Park Avenue in Kremmling was reported.
2:19 p.m. — A rear license plate was reported stolen from a car on Vasquez Street in Winter Park.
Monday, June 14
7:32 p.m. — A homeowner reported items stolen from their home on 4th Street in Granby.
9:38 p.m. — A loud party at a unit on County Road 838 in Fraser was reported. Police were unable to locate the noise.
Tuesday, June 15
6:24 a.m. — A gray Ford Escape with no license plates was speeding, making bad passes and driving aggressively on Highway 9.
6:27 a.m. — Horses were reported near the concrete plant on County Road 5.
9:09 a.m. — An Xcel gas line on Garfield Street in Grand Lake was hit with heavy equipment. Xcel responded to the scene.
1:47 p.m. — A construction project on Portal Road near the East Inlet trail in Grand Lake was reported dumping trash into the lake.
10:04 p.m. — Shots fired were reported on County Road 4 near the Idleglen parking lot in Grand Lake. Police were unable to find anyone.
Wednesday, June 16
10:31 a.m. — A homeowner reported an ongoing issue with a hot air balloon coming too close to the home on US Highway 40 in Fraser and waking him up in the morning.
1:25 p.m. — A piece of rail equipment rolled out of control and derailed on Zero Street in Granby. Criminal mischief is suspected.
8:49 p.m. — A fire outside an established fire ring was reported on County Road 20 in Hot Sulphur Springs. Officers didn’t locate the fire.
Thursday, June 17
6:50 a.m. — Illegal campers were reported on private property on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.
3:16 p.m. — Tires and metal were in the road on US Highway 34 outside Granby.
10:13 p.m. — Multiple people called about fireworks in the Pole Creek area on County Road 5113 in Tabernash. Police issued a warning.
Saturday, June 19
6:40 p.m. — Cows were reported on Highway 134 in Kremmling.
8:30 p.m. — Two cars were seen racing each other on Red Dirt Hill outside Granby. Officers contacted both drivers and arrested them for speeding and reckless driving.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
