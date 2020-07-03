Grand County Police Blotter June 21-28: Guest leaves handgun at short term rental

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 333 calls June 21-28 while dispatchers answered 678 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county. Following are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies.

Sunday, June 21

1:57 pm — There was a suspicious incident when people heard a loud noise, possibly an explosion, coming from behind a restaurant in Winter Park. However, authorities were unable to find the source of the noise.

9:19 p.m. — There was an ongoing problem concerning fireworks in Grand Lake. The caller had asked the parties to stop but they refused. The sheriff’s office responded and issued a verbal warning.

1:40 p.m. — Dispatch took a call about a tractor fire off County Road 72 outside Fraser. The flames were snuffed out without any injuries.

3:49 p.m. — Someone reported smoke off County Road 3 near Parshall. The sheriff’s office found an abandoned campfire smoking and putting off a lot of heat before crews put the fire out.

Monday, June 22

10:56 p.m. — There was a barking dog complaint in Grand Lake. Animal control responded, was unable to make contact and left a card.

1:12 p.m. — A loose dog was spotted on US Highway 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.

1:46 p.m. — A wild fire broke out near Kinney Creek outside Hot Sulphur Springs. The Bureau of Land Management took control of the blaze, which was about 40 feet in diameter, before it was contained.

Tuesday, June 23

6:26 a.m. — A number of horses got loose along County Road 565 outside Granby. The owner was notified.

11:44 a.m. — Dispatchers were alerted that someone had left a handgun at a short term rental in Grand Lake.

1:30 p.m. — A loose dog was reported outside Safeway in Fraser, but animal control was unable to find the roaming pup.

5:48 p.m. — Another dog at large was reported on County Road 60 outside Granby.

Wednesday, June 24

12:06 p.m. — A caller reported smoke at Idleglen Campground in Grand Lake. The caller said he could see it from US Highway 34. Responding officers found a homeowner legally burning slash.

Thursday, June 25

7:28 a.m. — There was a cold case traffic accident reported by Meadow Creek Reservoir. The caller’s vehicle was apparently struck by an ATV the previous weekend.

1:21 p.m. — Search and rescue responded to a call about a lost party on the Church Park Trail in Fraser. The man was soon found doing well.

6 p.m. — A car hit deer on US 40, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Friday, June 26

8:01 a.m. — Multiple cows were on County Road 5 by Fraser. The owner was notified.

11:15 a.m. — There was another livestock complaint, this time on Colorado Highway 125 and US 40, with about 30-40 cattle on the highway. About an hour and a half later, a smaller group of cows got loose by Parshall.

Saturday, June 27

2:09 p.m. — A moose was laying down near the pavilion area at Pointe Park in Grand Lake. The caller said animal appeared to be distressed, but authorities were not able to find the moose in misery.

Sunday, June 28

12:40 a.m. — Search and rescue responded to the Monarch Lake Trailhead when a 28-year-old man fell from Cascade Falls over four miles up the trail. The man was hurt, and crews had to carry him back down the trail.

8:51 a.m. — A dog at large was found at Grand Lake Town Park and taken to the animal shelter.

11:15 a.m. — A caller reported shots fired outside the town of Grand Lake, possibly coming from a large camp nearby, but authorities were unable to find anything out of the ordinary.

5:09 p.m. — A citizen called for a 3-year-old who had gotten his head stuck in a railing. The boy’s head was successfully dislodged from the railing before he was checked out by EMS and found to be doing fine.

6:18 p.m. — Someone found an abandoned dog at Columbine Bay. Animal control responded.

7:55 p.m. — In Grand Lake, there was a complaint in which someone reportedly drove by on an OHV and broke a vehicle’s windshield.

The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.