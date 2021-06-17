Grand County police blotter, June 6-12

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 228 calls from June 6-12 while dispatchers answered 572 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, June 6

6:22 a.m. — A cow was reported walking on Mill Avenue in Fraser toward the railroad tracks. Then a second caller saw the cow on US Highway 40 across from Bank of the West. The owner was contacted and picked up the cow.

6:07 p.m. — Tools were reported stolen from County Road 445 in Grand Lake.

Monday, June 7

7:08 p.m. — A car was reportedly broken into on Park Avenue in Kremmling and cash was stolen.

Tuesday, June 8

9:11 a.m. — Police responded to help a truck pulling a boat that got stuck in a drive-thru line on Zerex Street in Fraser.

9:28 p.m. — An unattended campfire was reported on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

9:43 p.m. — A bonfire with high flames was reported on County Road 4627 in Grand Lake. Officers were unable to find a fire.

Wednesday, June 9

9:06 a.m. — Construction equipment struck a gas line on Garfield Street in Grand Lake. Xcel was notified and secured the line.

Friday, June 11

12:09 a.m. — Several vehicles parked at the picnic area on US Highway 34 in Granby were contacted by officers. The owners of the cars said they were sleeping there to avoid driving drunk.

10:19 a.m. — Trash was reportedly being burned at a camp site on County Road 6471 in Grand Lake.

12:28 p.m. — Shots fired were reported on County Road 84 in Tabernash.

12:38 p.m. — Dirt bikes were reported in the East Troublesome burn scar in Grand Lake. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:34 p.m. — Illegal campers were reported on County Road 6 in Granby.

Saturday, June 12

11:11 a.m. — Lambs were reported missing from a property on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.