Grand County police blotter, March 14-20

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 187 calls from March 14-20 while dispatchers answered 447 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, March 14

8 a.m. — Smoke set off a fire alarm at a Winter Park residence that was determined to have been caused by burnt food.

5:47 p.m. — Multiple cars parked along County Road 836 in Fraser were impeding plow operations.

Monday, March 15

4:11 p.m. — A driver from Texas scared of road conditions on Park Avenue in Grand Lake had put his car in park and exited when it began to slide down the hill.

10:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a loud party at the Inn at Silvercreek in Granby and the partiers agreed to quiet down for the night.

Thursday, March 18

11:55 a.m. — A Fraser resident reported her personal information had been used to try and sign up for unemployment, leading her to believe her ID had been stolen.

5:45 p.m. — Shots fired were reported across US Highway 40 from Winter Park’s public works building. Deputies determined people were legally target shooting, but did share more appropriate places to shoot.

Friday, March 19

9:32 p.m. — A Granby management company reported a residence had been burglarized and a box of wine and some soda was taken.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.