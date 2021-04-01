Grand County police blotter, March 21-27

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 187 calls from March 21-27 while dispatchers answered 482 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, March 22

8:07 a.m. — A bird had flown into power lines along US Highway 40 and County Road 804 with some of the downed lines obstructing traffic. Mountain Parks Electric was notified and responded.

Tuesday, March 23

1:45 a.m. — A man reported that another person staying at the same place on Byer’s Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs had pounded on his door and threatened to fight him after he asked the other room to quiet down. Police responded, but didn’t find anyone outside and the reporting party wasn’t answering calls.

12:22 p.m. — About 4 gallons of diesel were spilled on US Highway 40 in Granby.

Wednesday, March 24

7:55 p.m. — A sedan hit a deer on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs, making the car undriveable. The driver wasn’t injured.

Thursday, March 25

8:30 p.m. — A large group of people were hanging out behind the City Market Fuel Center and refusing to leave at the request of employees.

10:56 p.m. — A resident of County Road 8040 in Fraser reported a noise complaint for loud music and people partying in a hot tub nearby.

Saturday, March 27

2:58 p.m. — A caller reported they had lost their wallet somewhere between Granby and Devil’s Thumb Ranch.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.