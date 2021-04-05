Grand County police blotter, March 28-April 3
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 201 calls from March 28-April 3 while dispatchers answered 492 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, March 28
7:01 p.m. — A residence on Zerex Street in Fraser reported visible gas in the air and had evacuated the building. First responders were unable to find any gas leak.
9:37 p.m. — A business on Market Street in Fraser had its entry/exit alarm go off. Officers responded and secured the building, not finding anyone on scene.
Wednesday, March 31
6:04 p.m. — Repeated traffic violations of cars speeding on County Road 60 in Granby were reported and the caller requested patrols increase in the area.
Thursday, April 1
12:39 p.m. — Shots fired were reported on County Road 4628 in Grand Lake.
Friday, April 2
10:58 a.m. — A caller reported a broken window on their car on Garnet Avenue in Granby.
7:14 p.m. — Police were requested to check on a campfire at short-term rental on County Road 6413 in Granby. The fire was determined to be contained and manned.
Saturday, April 3
12:28 p.m. — An avalanche approximately 60 feet long and 3-5 feet deep blocked the westbound lane of US Highway 40 outside Winter Park. Colorado Department of Transportation responded.
7:41 p.m. — A rock slide was creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Byers Canyon.
8:07 p.m. — A sedan hit an elk on US Highway 34 in Grand Lake that had to be put down from critical injuries.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
