Grand County police blotter, May 16-22

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 239 calls from May 16-22 while dispatchers answered 479 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, May 16

8:48 a.m. — A property owner in Granby reported that a gun had gone off in the bar area and damaged the lobby the night before.

Monday, May 17

9:01 a.m. — A snowmobile was reported stolen from a trailer in the Muddy Creek parking lot in Kremmling while the owner was out riding.

1:13 p.m. — Two catalytic converter thefts were reported out of Winter Park.

Tuesday, May 18

12:27 a.m. — A car was parked on the sidewalk of Zerex Street in Fraser.

12:10 p.m. — Heavy equipment hit a gas line on Roosevelt Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs. There was no smell of gas or anything leaking from the line. Xcel was notified.

Wednesday, May 19

2 a.m. — The Union Pacific crossing guards in Fraser were down even though no train was in the area. Union Pacific was notified.

Thursday, May 20

8:11 a.m. — An unattended campfire was reported on County Road 8039 in Fraser.

2:04 p.m. — Twelve shots fired were reported up the hill from Hemlock Street in Hot Sulphur Springs. Officers were unable to locate.

5:25 p.m. — Cattle were reported on the reporting party’s property on County Road 60 in Granby. Officers responded and contacted the livestock owner.

Friday, May 21

11:06 p.m. — A caller on US Highway 40 in Winter Park reported a bear in the area.

Saturday, May 22

12:01 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported outside the door of a house on 4th Street in Granby making harassing noises.

6:06 p.m. — The stop sign at West Portal Road and Grand Avenue in Grand Lake was down. The town was notified.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.