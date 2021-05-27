Grand County police blotter, May 16-22
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 239 calls from May 16-22 while dispatchers answered 479 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, May 16
8:48 a.m. — A property owner in Granby reported that a gun had gone off in the bar area and damaged the lobby the night before.
Monday, May 17
9:01 a.m. — A snowmobile was reported stolen from a trailer in the Muddy Creek parking lot in Kremmling while the owner was out riding.
1:13 p.m. — Two catalytic converter thefts were reported out of Winter Park.
Tuesday, May 18
12:27 a.m. — A car was parked on the sidewalk of Zerex Street in Fraser.
12:10 p.m. — Heavy equipment hit a gas line on Roosevelt Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs. There was no smell of gas or anything leaking from the line. Xcel was notified.
Wednesday, May 19
2 a.m. — The Union Pacific crossing guards in Fraser were down even though no train was in the area. Union Pacific was notified.
Thursday, May 20
8:11 a.m. — An unattended campfire was reported on County Road 8039 in Fraser.
2:04 p.m. — Twelve shots fired were reported up the hill from Hemlock Street in Hot Sulphur Springs. Officers were unable to locate.
5:25 p.m. — Cattle were reported on the reporting party’s property on County Road 60 in Granby. Officers responded and contacted the livestock owner.
Friday, May 21
11:06 p.m. — A caller on US Highway 40 in Winter Park reported a bear in the area.
Saturday, May 22
12:01 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported outside the door of a house on 4th Street in Granby making harassing noises.
6:06 p.m. — The stop sign at West Portal Road and Grand Avenue in Grand Lake was down. The town was notified.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
