Grand County police blotter, May 2
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 197 calls from May 2-8 while dispatchers answered 405 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Tuesday, May 4
11:20 a.m. — Vandalism of logging equipment on County Road 84 in Tabernash was reported.
Wednesday, May 5
8 a.m. — A bear got into a trash bin on Kings Crossing in Winter Park and the homeowner was noticed for a code violation.
10:26 a.m. — A black truck was reportedly illegally dumping a a dishwasher in a construction dumpster on Moose Trail in Winter Park.
Thursday, May 6
12:04 a.m. — A man was reportedly riding the bronze moose statue outside the Rendezvous Center in Winter Park.
11:39 a.m. — Passengers in a car driving on US Highway 34 were throwing cigarette butts and trash out the window. Police were unable to locate the car.
1:23 a.m. — A large boulder was blocking the westbound lane of US Highway 40. The Colorado Department of Transportation was notified.
Friday, May 7
8:49 p.m. — Repeated fireworks and large rockets were reportedly being set off on Call Avenue in Kremmling. The reporting party said it was an ongoing problem.
Saturday, May 8
9:33 p.m. — Shots fired were reported near Pole Creek Golf Course on County Road 521 in Tabernash.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
