Grand County police blotter, May 23-29

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 263 calls from May 23-29 while dispatchers answered 500 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, May 24

7:53 a.m. — A large quantity of red balloons were dumped on the roadside.

1:07 p.m. — Debris from an old car wreck was reported near the water at Arapahoe Bay in Granby. The wreck was determined to have happened during the winter and Colorado State Patrol had responded.

Wednesday, May 26

1:27 a.m. — Shots fired were reported in the Grand Lake area.

9:44 a.m. — A car hit and killed a moose on US Highway 40 outside Winter Park. Colorado State Patrol removed the moose from the roadway.

Thursday, May 27

5:55 a.m. — A cow was reported in the middle of US Highway 40 in Granby.

10:21 a.m. — Metal debris was in the middle of County Road 8 near Fox Run in Fraser.

8:08 p.m. — Illegal campers were reported on St. Louis Creek in Fraser.

Friday, May 28

6:07 p.m. — A man on a recumbent bike was riding in a traffic lane on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling, causing a long backup of cars into town. Officers responded and issued a warning.

7:21 p.m. — Illegal dispersed campers were reported in Fraser.

Saturday, May 29

8:02 p.m. — Six horses were reported outside their fence on US Highway 40 near Granby. Colorado State Patrol responded and got the horses safely back in their fence.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.