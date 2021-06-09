Grand County police blotter, May 30-June 5

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 307 calls from May 30-June 5 while dispatchers answered 634 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, May 30

12:38 p.m. — An ongoing issue with cars parking along US Highway 34 in Grand Lake.

2:14 p.m. — Two dark OHVs were reported on US Highway 34 headed to Granby, but police were unable to locate them.

4:34 p.m. — A property owner on US Highway 40 near milepost 193 outside Kremmling reported a smoking and flaming electric pole. Mountain Parks Electric was notified.

8:58 p.m. — Three people were reported illegally camping on private property on County Road 3 and County Road 30 near the Sugarloaf campground.

Monday, June 1

1:06 p.m. — A property owner found a bullet hole in the wall of his cabin on County Road 491 in Grand Lake.

Wednesday, June 3

8:30 p.m. — A ladder was reported in the middle of US Highway 34 near Granby.

Thursday, June 4

10:42 a.m. — A white Jeep with Florida plates was making bad passes and almost caused an accident on US Highway 40 in Granby.

12:16 p.m. — A brown and white spaniel was reportedly running loose at the Fraser ball fields, but animal control was unable to locate the dog.

2:09 p.m. — Smoke was reported on County Road 66 in Grand Lake that was confirmed to be a dust devil.

6:52 p.m. — A cow was reported on the shoulder of US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

Friday, June 5

10:22 a.m. — Cows were reported on County Road 3 in Granby. Police confirmed with the livestock owner that they were moving the cows to a new pasture.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.