Grand County police blotter, May 9-15
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 158 calls from May 9-15 while dispatchers answered 365 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, May 10
11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a cold theft of an Arctic Cat snowmobile from County Road 48 in Grand Lake.
Tuesday, May 11
11:48 a.m. — A ’For Rent’ sign was reported stolen from a property on US Highway 34 in Grand Lake.
Thursday, May 13
12:02 p.m. — A chop saw was reported stolen from Grand Avenue in Grand Lake. It was believed to have happened the night before.
8:09 p.m. — People were reportedly changing a tire in a traffic lane on US Highway 40 in Granby.
Friday, May 14
9:55 a.m. — Two dogs were reported chasing foxes in Grand Elk near the country club on Mountain Sky in Granby.
7:33 p.m. — A car headed west on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs was reported for making bad passes, weaving and speeding.
Saturday, May 15
11:02 a.m. — A Silverado truck with tool boxes in the back was stolen from Railroad Avenue in Granby. The keys to the truck had reportedly been left inside.
7:34 p.m. — A man on a dirt bike was reportedly street racing in Grand Lake, riding up and down Garfield Street several times. Police were unable to locate the man.
10:03 p.m. — Fireworks and possible gun shots were reported on Jackson Avenue in Kremmling. The fireworks were landing in neighboring yards.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
