Grand County police blotter, Nov. 14-20

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 199 calls from Nov. 14-20 while dispatchers answered 492 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Nov. 14

9:12 a.m. — Concrete forms were reported stolen from County Road 5 in Tabernash.

11:24 a.m. — A cashier at a business on Park Avenue in Kremmling reported a customer for a verbal altercation after they tried to use food stamps to buy beer.

2:25 p.m. — Boulders the size of basketballs were reported on US Highway 40 in Winter Park and the Colorado Department of Transportation was notified.

3:32 p.m. — A silver Jeep Cherokee was speeding, driving recklessly and almost hit the bridge into Granby on US Highway 40.

Monday, Nov. 15

12:26 p.m. — The reporting party was run off US Highway 40 in Kremmling by a Jeep Wrangler that attempted to pass a semi-truck and several cars.

4:53 p.m. — Police were notified of a trailer and tire theft from US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

4:01 p.m. — A paint can was creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Fraser.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

11:10 a.m. — Stillwater Boat Ramp had a boat get its battery, trolling motor and a trailer plate stolen.

12:04 p.m. — An elk carcass was dumped on private property on County Road 642 in Grand Lake.

2:19 p.m. — A caller reported they lost a rack with paddle boards and other items off the top of an RV.

5:19 p.m. — A donkey was loose on County Road 57 in Granby by the water treatment plant.

Thursday, Nov. 18

7:53 a.m. — An officer responded to help a driver change their tire on US Highway 40 in Granby.

Saturday, Nov. 20

2:50 p.m. — Colorado State Patrol responded to cows on US Highway 40 in Kremmling. The owners were notified.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.