Grand County police blotter, Nov. 16-21

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 164 calls from Nov. 16-21 while dispatchers answered 378 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Nov. 16

8:15 a.m. — A greyhound mix was running around 4th Street and Park Avenue in Kremmling, but animal control officers were unable to locate the dog.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

10:36 a.m. — Deputies contacted the owner of a semi-truck that had an ongoing issue with parking in the right of way outside the Parshall Post Office.

4:43 p.m. — A caller reported people shooting from US Highway 34 near milepost 11. However, when deputies checked in, it turned out to be a hunting party on Forest Service land that wasn’t doing anything illegal.

5:20 p.m. — A vehicle hit a deer near the Windy Gap Reservoir outside Granby.

5:54 p.m. — Search and Rescue was notified of a missing 13-year-old hunter in the Chimney Rock area. The hunter reportedly had food, water, supplies and was dressed for the weather. Crews were able to locate the hunter and he was OK.

Thursday, Nov. 19

11:20 a.m. — A caller reported a cow in distress near CO Highway 125 milepost 2 that turned out to be an elk. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.

Saturday, Nov. 21

4 p.m. — Deputies assisted on a call from an ATV rider stuck in the snow near the Continental Divide. The rider was reporting an onset of frostbite, a low cell phone battery and few supplies for the weather. With the assistance of Jackson County, the rider was found OK.

