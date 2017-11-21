Grand County police blotter, Nov. 16 – Nov. 20: Ping pong assault; Dumpster fire

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Theft — Authorities received a report at around 9:10 a.m. of a theft that occurred at Fraser Mercantile Thrift.

Fire call — A carbon monoxide detector went off at a resident on the 500-block on New Church Circle in Granby. The residence was evacuated to be safe though no one presented symptoms of CO poisoning. There was a strong smell of gas in the house. Crews from the Grand Fire Department entered the premises and detected gas, which they found to be coming from a leak in the home's fire place.

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

Disturbance — It was reported to authorities at around 1:20 p.m. of a verbal customer disturbance at Fraser Mercantile Thrift by an intoxicated female who had been kicked out of the store before. It was reported that the intoxicated female then got into her vehicle to leave shortly after.

Fire call — A non-injury Dumpster fire was reported at the Lake Shore Trailer Park in Granby just before 6 p.m. The fire was out about 30 minutes later; no structures were threatened.

Recommended Stories For You

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

Assault — Authorities received a report just before 1 a.m. from an apartment on the 30-block of Elk Court in Fraser where a male subject said another male punched him in the face. It was reported that there were 10 people in the house, no weapons but alcohol. The subject did not want to press charges. There was an argument that stemmed from a ping pong game but the subject refused to go into detail about the physical disturbance. Both parties were intoxicated.

Trespassing — Authorities were alerted to two subjects parked on the north side of Pioneer Park in Hot Sulphur Springs at around 11:30 a.m. flying a drone on private railroad property.

Fire call — Authorities received a report at around 12:30 p.m. of a shed on fire about 15 to 20 feet from a home in the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park in Kremmling. Flames were visible. The fire began affecting a neighboring residence. The fire was out less than two hours later.