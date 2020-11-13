Grand County police blotter, Nov. 2-8
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 179 calls from Nov. 2-8 while dispatchers answered 402 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Nov. 2
2:26 a.m. — A caller reported seeing flames from Garfield Street and Grand Avenue in Grand Lake, above Porter Road, but deputies could not find any active fire in the area.
11:13 a.m. — A dog was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.
5:45 p.m. — An SUV hit a deer on US Highway 40 at County Road 8587.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
1:14 p.m. — A dog was reported at large on County Road 48 in Grand Lake and Animal Control responded.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
4:53 p.m. — A school bus hit a deer on US Highway 40 outside Granby. There were no students on board at the time.
Thursday, Nov. 5
1:23 p.m. — A caller complained about a barking dog on Fourth Street in Granby.
Sunday, Nov. 8
6:38 a.m. — A truck slipped out of gear while warming up and rolled into a neighbor’s van and house on County Road 874 in Tabernash.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
