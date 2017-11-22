Grand County police blotter, Nov. 20 – Nov. 21: Suspicion runs rampant

MONDAY, NOV. 20

Criminal mischief — Authorities received a report just after midnight from a party at Idlewild Spirits in Winter Park that his driver's side window had been broken. The subject had started his car 30 to 45 minutes earlier.

Harassment — Authorities received a report at around 12:40 p.m. of a party at Highland Marina who reported ongoing phone harassment which included threats. The suspect possible had warrants. Later that day the suspect was taken into custody.

Suspicious incident — It was reported to authorities at around 1:15 p.m. from a party at Safeway in Fraser that a bag had been left in front of the building and when the party was told that he forgot his bag, he responded by saying that he was just leaving it there. The owner made his way to the thrift store in Fraser and authorities made contact.

Disturbed person — It was reported at around 4:30 p.m. that an adult male in Kremmling was holding a knife to his chest, and had been drinking for the last three days. The man has been taking unknown pills. The knife was taken away from the man.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 12:30 p.m. of a person at a home in Kremmling that had taken an air conditioning unit from a window and entered the home through the opening. It was later reported that the subjects were getting a pet from behind a locked door and the owner told them to go through the window.

Crash — Authorities were notified at around 7:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had hit the guard rail at mile post 199 on Highway 40 near Hot Sulphur Springs. No injuries were reported.

Crash — Authorities received a report at around 9:30 a.m. of a vehicle that had possibly slid off Highway 40 near milepost 242. No injuries were reported but the vehicle was off the road and in deep snow, with parties still inside the vehicle. State was notified and had an estimated time of arrival within the hour.

Suspicious incident — It was reported to authorities at around 8:30 p.m. from a home on the 400-block of Trappers Way in Fraser that a person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt was videotaping the reporting party and the occupants of the house. The person was last seen on foot behind the house by the hot tub. The person was seen on the outside deck with a camera with a red light on it.