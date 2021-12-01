Grand County police blotter, Nov. 21-27

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 189 calls from Nov. 21-27 while dispatchers answered 509 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Nov. 22

6:02 p.m. — A propane tank was reported stolen from Central Avenue in Kremmling.

11:39 p.m. — A man was loitering in the Winter Park Post Office and left behind several beers.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

7:23 a.m. — A Winter Park resident reported that someone was using their stolen checkbook.

12:31 p.m. — Trash was spilling out of an unsecured garbage truck driving on US Highway 34 in Granby.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

8:50 a.m. — A blue Subaru made bad passes on County Road 53 in Tabernash.

Thursday, Nov. 25

6:39 a.m. — Horses were reported loose on County Road 384 in Kremmling, but officers were unable to locate them.

Saturday, Nov. 27

10:54 a.m. — A building on US Highway 40 in Granby was ransacked and missing several tools, as well as three motorcycles. The reporting party believed it happened within the past two weeks.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.