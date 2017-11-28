Grand County police blotter, Nov. 22 – Nov. 27: Suspicious coyote; Train derailment

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

Information report — Authorities received a report at around 9:45 a.m. from an anonymous person concerned about their roommate on the 600-block of Railroad Avenue in Kremmling using meth, possibly locked in his room.

Animal at large — It was reported to authorities at around 12:40 p.m. from the 500-block of New Church Circle in Granby of a dog at large and harassing chickens.

Disturbance — Authorities received a report at around 5:30 p.m. of road rage escalating into verbal disturbance near Grand Mountain Bank in Fraser. The reporting party was placed on hold to answer another 911 call and was disconnected.

Recovered stolen vehicle — At around 9:30 p.m. near Miller Road and Main Street in Winter Park, a black Jeep Patriot that was reported stolen was discovered by Fraser-Winter Park police. One person was detained. Two German Shepherds were located in the vehicle and transported to the Grand County Animal Shelter in Granby.

THURSDAY, NOV. 23

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around noon from the 100-block of County Road 5195 in Fraser of a dead coyote strung up in a tree on the road across from the only house on the road. Authorities attempted to make contact at the residence.

Drunk subject — Authorities received a report at around 5:45 p.m. from an intoxicated female who would like a male party removed from her house in Fraser. The male was passed out on the floor.

Drunk subject — It was reported to authorities at around 6:30 p.m. from Hideaway Park in Winter Park that a driver has stumbled into their vehicle, appearing to be intoxicated. The person was reported to have thrown cans out of the vehicle then drove off.

Pedestrian contact — It was reported at around 7:15 p.m. that a male party appeared to have passed out on the bench at a bus stop near Hi County Drive and Main Street in Winter Park.

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Suspicious incident — Authorities received a report at around 7:40 a.m. from a party on Old Victory Road in Fraser who thought he heard a train derailment near the Grand Park subdivision. The train was moving fine at the time; no derailment was reported.

Suspicious vehicle — It was reported at around 9:30 p.m. at Hideaway Park in Winter Park of a car that had its door open for over two hours.

MONDAY, NOV. 27

Suspicious vehicle — Authorities received a report at around 9 a.m. from West Grand High School in Kremmling of a vehicle that had pulled up to the high school and knocked on several windows of other cars and then drove away.