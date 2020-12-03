Grand County police blotter, Nov. 23-29
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 202 calls from Nov. 23-29 while dispatchers answered 458 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Nov. 23
7:19 a.m. — A loose horse was reported on Garnet Avenue and Fourth Street in Granby. The owner was contacted.
12:28 p.m. — A black and white spotted hound dog was reported running around Eagle and Park avenues in Kremmling. The caller was able to get the dog in his vehicle.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
2:48 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bite in Granby.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
7:47 a.m. — A dog was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.
Sunday, Nov. 29
10:38 a.m. — A black lab with no collar or tags was reported around County Road 8952 in Granby. Deputies were able to find the dog.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
