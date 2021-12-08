Grand County police blotter, Nov. 28-Dec. 4

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 239 calls from Nov. 28-Dec. 4 while dispatchers answered 433 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Nov. 28

12:05 p.m. — A caller was concerned with the thickness of the ice on the Lions Ponds when they saw children playing on the surface.

Monday, Nov. 29

9:51 a.m. — A white SUV was driving aggressively and making bad passes on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

11:32 a.m. — A front license plate was reported stolen from a car on Hi Country Road in Winter Park.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

6:34 a.m. — An elk ran off after being hit by a red GMC on US Highway 40 in Granby.

8:17 a.m. — Public works was notified of a stop sign on Arapahoe Road in Winter Park that had been knocked over and propped up.

8:53 a.m. — An illegal campsite was reported about a quarter-mile up County Road 555 in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Thursday, Dec. 2

7:59 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a bus runner on Fourth Street in Granby, but were unable to locate the car.

5:57 p.m. — A man was screaming and kicking trash cans outside a business on US Highway 40 in Granby.

Friday, Dec. 3

12:39 p.m. — Online credit card fraud was reported out of Winter Park.

4:04 p.m. — The caller reported that they had driven off with a large ceramic bowl on the roof of their car and were worried it created a hazard in the road. Police were unable to locate anything.

Saturday, Dec. 4

12:12 p.m. — A Fraser business on Eisenhower Drive reported a fake $50 bill.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.