Grand County police blotter, Nov. 30-Dec. 6

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 147 calls from Nov. 30-Dec. 6 while dispatchers answered 351 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Nov. 30

8:21 p.m. — A woman made a noise complaint for constant loud music that’s over the “legal” limit at the Fraser Tubing Hill.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

6:30 p.m. — Officers conducted a directed patrol at the Granby Dam.

Thursday, Dec. 3

12:06 p.m. — A dog was running around milepost 6 US Highway 34 in Granby and the caller said they would take the dog to the shelter.

10:48 p.m. — A cow was reported outside of the fence near milepost 205 US Highway 40 in Granby.

Sunday, Dec. 6

5:49 p.m. — Officers responded to a car that hit a deer at milepost 180 US Highway 40 in Kremmling.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.