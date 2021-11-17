Grand County police blotter, Nov. 7-13
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 213 calls from Nov. 7-13 while dispatchers answered 415 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Nov. 7
2:30 a.m. — A bear was in a trash bin on Vasquez Street in Winter Park.
11:12 a.m. — Officers issued citations to ATV riders on Elephant Island in Lake Granby.
6:44 p.m. — A black cow was reported on US Highway 40 in Granby, but officers were unable to find it.
Monday, Nov. 8
5:51 a.m. — A truck hit and killed an elk on US Highway 34 in Granby. Colorado State Patrol was notified.
5:43 p.m. — Colorado State Patrol responded to a car that hit a deer on US Highway 40 in Tabernash.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
9:29 a.m. — Three catalytic converters were reported stolen from cars on US Highway 40 in Tabernash.
1:46 p.m. — Cattle on US Highway 40 in Granby were safely returned behind their fence.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
2:48 p.m. — A white truck with lights and hazard stickers was speeding and making bad passes on Colorado Highway 9 outside Kremmling.
3:21 p.m. — A catalytic converter theft was reported on Twelfth Street in Kremmling.
Thursday, Nov. 11
1:59 p.m. — A license plate was stolen from a car on Fifth Street in Granby.
Friday, Nov. 12
1:55 p.m. — A green truck on Colorado Highway 9 wouldn’t let the reporting party pass and almost caused an accident.
6:31 p.m. — A tow truck passed the reporting party using the right shoulder of US Highway 40 in Granby.
Saturday, Nov. 13
8:24 a.m. — A hunter was trespassing at a campground on County Road 66 in Grand Lake near the US Forest Service buildings.
12:20 p.m. — Police escorted a man from a business on Park Avenue in Kremmling for harassing an employee.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
