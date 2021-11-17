Grand County police blotter, Nov. 7-13

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 213 calls from Nov. 7-13 while dispatchers answered 415 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Nov. 7

2:30 a.m. — A bear was in a trash bin on Vasquez Street in Winter Park.

11:12 a.m. — Officers issued citations to ATV riders on Elephant Island in Lake Granby.

6:44 p.m. — A black cow was reported on US Highway 40 in Granby, but officers were unable to find it.

Monday, Nov. 8

5:51 a.m. — A truck hit and killed an elk on US Highway 34 in Granby. Colorado State Patrol was notified.

5:43 p.m. — Colorado State Patrol responded to a car that hit a deer on US Highway 40 in Tabernash.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

9:29 a.m. — Three catalytic converters were reported stolen from cars on US Highway 40 in Tabernash.

1:46 p.m. — Cattle on US Highway 40 in Granby were safely returned behind their fence.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

2:48 p.m. — A white truck with lights and hazard stickers was speeding and making bad passes on Colorado Highway 9 outside Kremmling.

3:21 p.m. — A catalytic converter theft was reported on Twelfth Street in Kremmling.

Thursday, Nov. 11

1:59 p.m. — A license plate was stolen from a car on Fifth Street in Granby.

Friday, Nov. 12

1:55 p.m. — A green truck on Colorado Highway 9 wouldn’t let the reporting party pass and almost caused an accident.

6:31 p.m. — A tow truck passed the reporting party using the right shoulder of US Highway 40 in Granby.

Saturday, Nov. 13

8:24 a.m. — A hunter was trespassing at a campground on County Road 66 in Grand Lake near the US Forest Service buildings.

12:20 p.m. — Police escorted a man from a business on Park Avenue in Kremmling for harassing an employee.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.