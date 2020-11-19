Grand County police blotter, Nov. 9-15

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 184 calls from Nov. 9-15 while dispatchers answered 398 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Nov. 9

7:04 a.m. — A vehicle hit a barrier on Berthoud Pass near milepost 239 on US Highway 40. When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was gone, but there were signs the concrete barrier had been struck.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

6:18 a.m. — An animal was reported at large at milepost 221 on US Highway 40.

5:13 p.m. — A dog was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.

7:15 p.m. — A vehicle hit an elk near milepost 210 on US Highway 40.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

9:15 p.m. — A truck rolled down the hill behind Safeway in Fraser and into the Fraser River, causing minor injuries.

Thursday, Nov. 12

11:29 a.m. — A golden retriever was spotted running around the Pole Creek Golf Course.

12:44 p.m. — A column of smoke was reported in the Dice Hill area outside Kremmling, which turned out to be two permitted burns in Summit County.

Friday, Nov. 13

12:44 p.m. — A caller told dispatchers a dog was loose on County Road 609 outside Granby.

4:46 p.m. — Two dogs were reportedly running around the Hot Sulphur Mini Mart and jumped into the reporting party’s vehicle. The caller dropped the dogs off at the Grand County Animal Shelter.

9:31 p.m. — A noise complaint regarding loud music was reported at the Fraser Tubing Hill. Deputies contacted the tubing hill and the music was turned off.

Sunday, Nov. 15

4:26 p.m. — Two pitbulls reportedly charged residents near 10th Street and Park Avenue in Kremmling.

6:24 p.m. — Debris was creating a hazard in the road in front of United Business Bank in Kremmling.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.