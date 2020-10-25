Grand County police blotter, Oct. 12-18

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 188 calls from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17 while dispatchers answered 415 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Oct. 12

6:35 p.m. – A resident on County Road 5002 in Fraser asked for deputies to contact them regarding someone smoking outside during the Stage 2 Fire Ban.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

8:13 a.m. – A brown dog was reported at large near the Granby Truckstop and animal control was able to find the dog’s owner.

5:32 p.m. – An animal was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

12:08 p.m. – Two pitbulls reportedly attacked a person walking their dogs on 10th Street in Kremmling. Animal control responded.

9:52 p.m. – A wildfire was reported around three miles west of the Aspen Canyon, near the Lost Creek drainage, but a drone confirmed it was just the Williams Fork Fire.

Thursday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – A motel in Granby found a handgun left in one of the rooms and turned it into the sheriff’s office.

8:39 p.m. – An illegal 3 ft by 3 ft bonfire was reported on Marina Drive in Grand Lake. The fire was extinguished and a citation was issued.

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:08 p.m. – Multiple cows were reported on the side of US Highway 40 at milepost 205.

Sunday, Oct. 18

3:53 p.m. – Animal control responded to a dog at large in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.