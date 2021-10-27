Grand County police blotter, Oct. 17-23

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 229 calls from Oct. 17-23 while dispatchers answered 458 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Oct. 17

9:27 a.m. — Bales of hay were dropped from a truck on US Highway 40 in Granby.

2:21 p.m. — Two black dogs were seen chasing cattle in Granby.

5 p.m. — Cows were on US Highway 40 near milepost 205 between Hot Sulphur Springs and Granby.

7:17 p.m. — A speeding vehicle almost rolled on US Highway 40 in Granby.

7:41 p.m. — A red cow was reported missing from the area of mile post 6 on Colorado Highway 125.

Monday, Oct. 18

1:13 a.m. — A bear was seen on Jasper Avenue in Granby.

7:46 a.m. — A black sedan passed a school bus on US Highway 34 near County Road 6.

8:01 a.m. — A person was sleeping in the foyer of a business on Zerex Street in Fraser, but moved on when asked.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

1:06 p.m. — Four chickens were killed by a dog that entered the reporting party’s yard on County Road 86 in Tabernash.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

12:19 a.m. — Two bears were near Polhamus Park in Granby, but eventually left the area.

Thursday, Oct. 21

12:40 p.m. — A man was harassing a store employee about their bathroom on Park Street in Kremmling and then threatened to kill the reporting party.

9:29 p.m. — A bear and its cub knocked over a trash bin on Topaz Avenue in Granby before running toward the highway.

Saturday, Oct. 23

1:41 p.m. — Officers responded to people fishing below the Shadow Mountain Dam in Grand Lake.

5:31 p.m. — Animal control was notified of numerous cats in a ditch on Central Avenue in Kremmling.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.