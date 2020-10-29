Grand County police blotter, Oct. 19-25
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 171 calls from Oct. 19-25 while dispatchers answered 434 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Oct. 19
7:48 a.m. — A deputy responded to a campfire on US Highway 40 near milepost 239, which he put out and issued a citation for.
2:53 p.m. — Smoke was reported south of Williams Fork and Parshall, but the plume was from the Williams Fork Fire.
3:08 p.m. — More smoke was reported west of Spring Creek Drive in Kremmling, near Dice Hill. When deputies responded, it appeared to be loggers kicking up dust.
5:56 p.m. — A cow was spotted on US Highway 40 near Granby. Local authorities and Colorado State Patrol responded.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
9:41 a.m. — An animal at large was reported near Meadow Ridge in Fraser.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
4:03 p.m. — A caller saw a column of smoke near Morris Drive in Granby, but deputies were unable to find it.
Thursday, Oct. 22
11:57 a.m. — A non-injury traffic accident occurred on Park Avenue in Kremmling.
7:16 p.m. — Two dogs were running loose on County Road 405 in Granby.
11:57 p.m. — Cows were reported on US Highway 40 again.
Friday, Oct. 23
1:23 p.m. — An injured animal got some assistance on County Road 4106 in Granby.
1:49 p.m. — Six cats were reported inside a home in Grand Lake and animal control responded with the area evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire.
4:39 p.m. — Animal control responded to a call about a house on Lake Pole Drive in Grand Lake with a bird, four snakes and spiders.
Saturday, Oct. 24
8:58 a.m. — Animal control responded to a call for chickens at a home on County Road 4650 in Grand Lake.
5:58 p.m. — A cat was seen running around Granby’s EMS station.
7:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Middle Park Health in Granby for a dog bite to the hand.
Sunday, Oct. 25
7:27 a.m. — A single car rollover on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling caused minor injuries.
3:06 p.m. — A white horse with a red blanket and a halter was seen running up Fourth Street in Granby. Animal control was unable to locate the horse.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
