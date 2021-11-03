Grand County police blotter, Oct. 24-30
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 200 calls from Oct. 24-30 while dispatchers answered 428 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Oct. 24
3:02 p.m. — A shepherd mix was running loose on County Road 101 and killed some chickens. Officers were unable to locate the dog.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
10:35 a.m. — A bear complaint from Arapahoe Road in Winter Park was reported.
11:44 a.m. — Police corralled a horse running loose along US Highway 40 in Kremmling onto Bureau of Land Management property and contacted the owner.
Thursday, Oct. 28
12:46 p.m. — Colorado State Patrol was notified of a cow stuck in a ditch on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.
10:44 p.m. — A caller reported he saw a doll or baby in the roadway of County Road 8300 in Tabernash. Officers responded and found a doll.
Friday, Oct. 29
4:56 p.m. — A moving dolly was reported lost.
Saturday, Oct. 30
6:19 p.m. — A white SUV was speeding and making bad passes on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
