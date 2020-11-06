Grand County police blotter, Oct. 26-Nov. 1

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 221 calls from Oct. 26-Nov. 1 while dispatchers answered 533 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Oct. 26

7:26 a.m. — A semi truck rolled over on Colorado Highway 9 milepost 127 outside of Kremmling.

2:21 p.m. — Animal control responded to a cat roaming around a Grand Lake neighborhood on County Road 469.

9:51 p.m. — A Nissan Altima crashed into a ditch on US Highway 40 milepost 224 near Tabernash. No injuries were reported.

11:58 p.m. — A dog was found in a yard on County Road 841 near Tabernash with a collar, but the reporting party was unable to get close to the dog. A deputy responded, but the dog had run out of the yard and they were unable to locate it.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

8:24 a.m. — A collision between a Nissan and a Chevy closed US Highway 40 near milepost 225 outside Fraser temporarily.

8:26 a.m. — Animal Control returned to the yard on County Road 841 in Tabernash to get the dog that had returned after the deputy left.

9:29 a.m. — Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing male on Ute Pass Trail off County Road 3 outside Parshall. The male had food and water, but not a GPS. Search and Rescue located him and he didn’t need medical services.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:01 a.m. — A cow was reported on US Highway 40 milepost 205 near Sheriff’s Ranch.

5:21 p.m. — A car hit a deer on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling.

Friday, Oct. 30

6:12 a.m. — Animal Control responded to River Run in Granby to take a cat to the shelter.

2:08 p.m. — A person living on Christensen Avenue in Granby had two stray dogs at their house and Animal Control responded.

3:22 p.m. — A car ran into a barricade on County Road 48 in Granby.

Saturday, Oct. 31

8:42 a.m. — Cows were reported on US Highway 40 milepost 192 near Kremmling.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.