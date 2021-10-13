Grand County police blotter, Oct. 3-9
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 237 calls from Oct. 3-9 while dispatchers answered 495 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Oct. 3
2:36 p.m. — A tailgate pad for holding bikes was stolen from a gray Chevrolet on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Monday, Oct. 4
8:06 a.m. — A black sedan on US Highway 40 in Winter Park was speeding and making bad passes.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
9:03 p.m. — A group of men were being load and throwing rocks at a raccoon and almost hitting cars parked nearby on Byers Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs. Officers issued a warning.
Thursday, Oct. 7
10:56 a.m. — A property owner on County Road 640 in Granby reported the theft of 10 Kachina dolls.
3:15 p.m. — A black SUV driving in Winter Park was speeding and ran the reporting party off the road.
Saturday, Oct. 9
2:09 a.m. — People were partying in a hot tub on Main Street in Winter Park.
9:47 a.m. — A cow was on US Highway 40 in Kremmling and the owner was notified.
11:13 a.m. — The reporting party had received a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
