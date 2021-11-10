Grand County police blotter, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 213 calls from Oct. 31-Nov. 6 while dispatchers answered 411 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Oct. 31
5:08 p.m. — A man in dark clothing was stumbling around County Road 72 in Fraser and yelling at objects. Officers were unable to find the man.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
8:57 a.m. — A semi-truck reportedly drove into oncoming traffic in Winter Park.
5:07 p.m. — Officers issued a man a citation for public intoxication after he urinated in public in Granby. The man proceeded to throw his citation in the trash.
Thursday, Nov. 4
7:34 a.m. — Cows were reported on US Highway 40 in Granby. The Colorado Department of Transportation responded and tried to mend the fence.
4:14 p.m. — A red truck with a camper trailer was cutting off other drivers on US Highway 40 outside Fraser.
Saturday, Nov. 6
11:02 a.m. — A caller reported a stray bullet had struck the passenger side window on his car in Fraser. Officers were unable to confirm what had caused the damage.
8:32 p.m. — A black cow was on US Highway 40 in Kremmling. Both the owners and Colorado State Patrol were notified.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
