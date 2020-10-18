Grand County police blotter, Oct. 5-11
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 223 calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 while dispatchers answered 510 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Oct. 5
7:39 a.m. – A black dog was reported at large on County Road 4 in Grand Lake and the dog was returned to the owner.
10:07 a.m. – Two cows were reported on US Highway 40 at milepost 208.
4:36 p.m. – A person called the sheriff’s office with questions regarding transporting hunting rifles.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
11 a.m. – A dog was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.
7:18 p.m. – A car hit an elk at the intersection of County Road 48 and US Highway 34 in Grand Lake. There were no injuries.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
10:42 a.m. – Animal Control was unable to locate two dogs at large near Rocky Mountain Collision.
2:35 p.m. – A caller reported smoke seen by City Market, that may have been west into Granby. It was determined to be the Cameron Peak Fire.
4:57 p.m. – Another caller reported seeing smoke in the national park from County Road 4421. It was also determined to be the Cameron Peak Fire.
Thursday, Oct. 8
2:50 p.m. – A caller reported an ongoing problem of a dog at large at the old Granby sawmill.
6:13 p.m. – Smoke was reported coming from a room in the Silvercreek Inn turned out to be burnt food.
8 p.m. – A deer was reported in the southbound lane of US Highway 34, near milepost 7, causing a traffic hazard.
Friday, Oct. 9
1:27 p.m. – Smoke was reported from County Road 82521 in Tabernash, north of the Williams Fork Fire. It was determined to be the Williams Fork Fire.
7:01 p.m. – A single cow was reported to be standing on the side of US Highway 40 near milepost 216.
10:42 p.m. – A semi heading east on US Highway 40 pulling something from behind was creating sparks near milepost 217. The driver was contacted.
Saturday, Oct. 10
6:40 a.m. – A black cow was standing on the shoulder of US Highway 40 near milepost 207.
11:29 a.m. – A caller complained about a neighbor putting out a pile of free things at the side of US Highway 34 in Granby.
6:32 p.m. – A 40-year-old female was disputing staff at a grocery store in Granby regarding the county fire ban and purchasable items.
Sunday, Oct. 11
1:31 p.m. – A water rescue of a kite-board that had tipped over on Williams Fork Reservoir was successful.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
