Grand County police blotter, Sept. 12-18

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 265 calls from Sept. 12-18 while dispatchers answered 522 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Sept. 12

2:01 a.m. — A caller reported that a bus almost hit a cyclist who was riding in the middle of US Highway 40 in Winter Park with no lights on and wearing dark clothing. Police were unable to locate the cyclist.

2:14 p.m. — A man driving construction equipment carrying a portable toilet on Lake Street in Grand Lake was yelling at the reporting party and her husband.

9:46 p.m. — A bear was reported in the area of Cooper Creek in Winter Park.

Monday, Sept. 13

8:43 a.m. — Wire was reported stolen from a construction site on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake.

10:24 a.m. — Cows were on the railroad tracks near Kings Crossing Road in Winter Park. They were returned to their fenced area.

2:05 p.m. — BB pellets were shot into windows along US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

11:48 a.m. — A bike was stolen from a parking garage at Winter Park Resort.

4:40 p.m. — A person was illegally camping near the creek on Vasquez Road in Winter Park.

6:23 p.m. — A caller reported adults for swinging on a swing set at Wolf Park on Alpine Lane in Winter Park.

7:18 p.m. — A herd of cows were on US Highway 40 in Kremmling. CDOT responded and the cows were moved behind their fence.

Thursday, Sept. 16

2:12 p.m. — A caller reported that a horse had been tied up at the Grand Lake Fire Station without water. The owner was contacted and brought the horse water.

Friday, Sept. 17

8:56 a.m. — A man was seen Thursday night on County Road 84 in Tabernash checking doors.

8:30 p.m. — A large rental house and event venue on Mountain Avenue in Grand Lake was reported for loud noise. When police responded, the party said it would be shutting down within 30 minutes.

Saturday, Sept. 18

10:41 p.m. — Loud noise was coming from a party happening near Baker Drive in Winter Park and the party agreed to end the gathering for the night.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.