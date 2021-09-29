Grand County police blotter, Sept. 19-25
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from Sept. 1925 while dispatchers answered 480 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Sept. 19
7:55 a.m. — The fence at the Drop in Fraser had been vandalized with graffiti.
Monday, Sept. 20
10:22 a.m. — A construction trailer was stolen from US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
1:56 a.m. — Loud music and yelling was coming from a party on Inlet Road in Grand Lake. Officers responded and the party agreed to lower the noise.
8:25 a.m. — A license plate was stolen from a car at Winter Park Resort.
11:25 p.m. — Police issued a summons to a man who was passed out in a home on Fox Run in Fraser after a resident came home to the man sleeping in his bed.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
9:43 a.m. — A dumptruck was speeding through the Legacy Park neighborhood in Granby.
1:51 p.m. — Two men were seen shoving a giant stuffed chili pepper into a grey sedan on County Road 57 in Granby. Police were unable to locate anything in the area.
6:56 p.m. — A gate on Shadow Mountain Drive in Grand Lake was smashed, allowing the horses that had been fenced in to escape.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5:01 a.m. — Two vehicles parked on Fifth Street in Granby reported being broken into with items missing from the center consoles.
8:25 a.m. — A Fraser resident reported that their social security number is being used by someone else.
10:34 a.m. — A bicycle was stolen from Vasquez Road in Winter Park.
5:33 p.m. — A Bustang driving through Fraser was dragging something and causing sparks.
Friday, Sept. 24
2:07 p.m. — Concrete was spilled on a steep hill on County Road 4 in Grand Lake. The contractor was notified and sent someone to clean up the mess.
Saturday, Sept. 25
7:53 p.m. — A Tabernash resident reported that he had been catfished and blackmailed online.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County police blotter, Sept. 19-25
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from Sept. 1925 while dispatchers answered 480 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.