Grand County police blotter, Sept. 19-25

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from Sept. 1925 while dispatchers answered 480 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Sept. 19

7:55 a.m. — The fence at the Drop in Fraser had been vandalized with graffiti.

Monday, Sept. 20

10:22 a.m. — A construction trailer was stolen from US Highway 40 in Winter Park.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

1:56 a.m. — Loud music and yelling was coming from a party on Inlet Road in Grand Lake. Officers responded and the party agreed to lower the noise.

8:25 a.m. — A license plate was stolen from a car at Winter Park Resort.

11:25 p.m. — Police issued a summons to a man who was passed out in a home on Fox Run in Fraser after a resident came home to the man sleeping in his bed.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

9:43 a.m. — A dumptruck was speeding through the Legacy Park neighborhood in Granby.

1:51 p.m. — Two men were seen shoving a giant stuffed chili pepper into a grey sedan on County Road 57 in Granby. Police were unable to locate anything in the area.

6:56 p.m. — A gate on Shadow Mountain Drive in Grand Lake was smashed, allowing the horses that had been fenced in to escape.

Thursday, Sept. 23

5:01 a.m. — Two vehicles parked on Fifth Street in Granby reported being broken into with items missing from the center consoles.

8:25 a.m. — A Fraser resident reported that their social security number is being used by someone else.

10:34 a.m. — A bicycle was stolen from Vasquez Road in Winter Park.

5:33 p.m. — A Bustang driving through Fraser was dragging something and causing sparks.

Friday, Sept. 24

2:07 p.m. — Concrete was spilled on a steep hill on County Road 4 in Grand Lake. The contractor was notified and sent someone to clean up the mess.

Saturday, Sept. 25

7:53 p.m. — A Tabernash resident reported that he had been catfished and blackmailed online.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.