Grand County police blotter: Sept. 21-27

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 254 calls from Sept. 21-27 while dispatchers answered 559 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Sept. 21

10:56 a.m. – An animal was surrendered to the Grand County Animal Shelter.

1:21 p.m. – The US Forest Service and sheriff’s deputies responded to a smoke report at Strawberry Lake off County Road 6 in Granby.

5:14 p.m. – Road debris created a hazard on Red Dirt Hill on US Highway 40 outside Granby.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

11:45 a.m. – A caller complained about a barking dog in a Winter Park neighborhood.

4:08 p.m. – Several cows were reported near milepost 208 on US Highway 40 near Granby. The cows were herded back to the other side of their fence.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

11:46 a.m. – Grand Lake Fire responded to a possible lint fire in a dryer at a home on County Road 491.

Thursday, Sept. 24

9:59 a.m. – Smoke report at Idleglen campground from a potential campfire. Deputies were unable to locate a fire.

6:57 p.m. – A moose jam occurred at milepost 221 on US Highway 40 outside Granby, where multiple cars were pulled over to look at wildlife.

7:29 p.m. – A paraglider was getting pulled by the wind over Williams Peak near the border of Grand and Summit counties. Search and Rescue responded and communicated with the paraglider via radio until she landed safely on Ute Pass.

Friday, Sept. 25

11:19 p.m. – A noise complaint was made at an inn in Grand Lake.

1:05 p.m. – An animal at large was reported on County Road 408 and the owner was located.

2:38 p.m. – Animal control responded to a report of an abandoned dog at Stillwater campground. Animal control officers were able to find the dog’s owners.

6:29 p.m. – A dog reportedly attacked another dog on Rainbow Lane in Grand Lake. Animal control responded.

Sunday, Sept. 27

3:31 a.m. – A noise complaint was made on Mulligan Street in Fraser for a large party with a bonfire. Deputies responded and didn’t find a party or bonfire.

10:57 a.m. – Another moose jam was reported near milepost 221 on US Highway 40 near Granby, but deputies determined it wasn’t creating a hazard.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.