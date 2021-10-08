Grand County police blotter, Sept. 26-Oct. 2
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 229 calls from Sept. 26-Oct. 2 while dispatchers answered 499 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Sept. 26
9:48 a.m. — A white truck hauling a camper was tailgating and making bad passes on Zerex Street in Fraser.
10:15 a.m. — Several sports cars were speeding and making bad passes on US Highway 40 near Winter Park.
11:37 a.m. — An owl with possible injuries was reported at the Granby Bark Park. Police were able to capture the owl for rehabilitation and release.
Monday, Sept. 27
10:19 a.m. — Several horses were loose on Railroad Avenue in Granby. The owner was notified.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
4:10 a.m. — A man was hiding in some bushes on Zero Street in Granby.
8:54 a.m. — A carpet was illegally dumped in a construction site dumpster on Iron Horse Way in Winter Park.
8:56 a.m. — Teachers walking to school on Eastom Avenue in Fraser heard what they thought was a gunshot.
5:06 p.m. — A cow was on a deck of a home on Leland Creek Circle in Winter Park. The owner was notified.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
11:43 a.m. — Two leaf blowers were stolen from a property on US Highway 40 in Granby.
Thursday, Sept. 30
4:36 p.m. — Two people were riding dirt bikes on Twentieth Street in Kremmling. Police were unable to locate.
Friday, Oct. 1
10:01 a.m. — Cows were loose on County Road 55 in Granby about a mile east of the Cottonwood Quarry.
Saturday, Oct. 2
7:25 a.m. — Shots fired were reported behind the water treatment plant in Granby. Police were unable to locate anything.
2:04 p.m. — Reports of damage to political signs around the post office in Grand Lake.
3:06 p.m. — A cow moose and her baby were on the deck of a property on US HIghway 34 in Grand Lake, but both moved on.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
