Grand County Police Blotter, Sept. 5-11

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 255 calls for service while dispatchers answered 504 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Sept. 5

12:17 p.m. — Shots fired were reported at County Road 55 in Hot Sulphur Springs. The reporting parting said he could hear bullets in the air.

2:11 p.m. — An ATV was driving on the tundra at the top of the pass at County Road 80 in Winter Park.

2:36 p.m. — A caller reported a parked car with a dog inside of it on US Highway 40 in Winter Park. The dog had been in the car for 15 minutes, and the windows were cracked. Officers responded but could not locate the car.

3:28 p.m. — People were jumping off the bridge in Grand Lake.

Monday, Sept. 6

8:48 a.m. — A Winter Park restaurant reported that someone broke into a walk-in cooler.

1:29 p.m. — Authorities were notified of an illegal dumping off US 40 in Kremmling.

11:30 p.m. — A man was seen with his bike lying on the ground near a golf course in Granby. Officers determined that he was just camping and everything was OK.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

7:41 a.m. — A man was sleeping inside the post office in Winter Park.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

12:14 a.m. — A bear was found in a dumpster on Shadow Mountain Road in Grand Lake.

9:33 a.m. — A party reported that bears scattered trash in a Winter Park backyard.

1:12 p.m. — A brown horse was on the loose near County Road 809 in Fraser.

Thursday, Sept. 9

7:01 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a car in Winter Park.

Saturday, Sept. 11

10:15 a.m. — An ongoing issue with a juvenile driving a red dirt bike on the beach near County Road 33 was reported.

3:34 p.m. — Campers were reported shooting in an unsafe direction toward other camp sites on County Road 30.

10:56 p.m. — A man was reported wandering around a parking lot along Agate Avenue in Granby. He was wearing a shirt on his head like a hat and tried to re-enter a building after it closed. Officers responded and the man agreed to leave.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.