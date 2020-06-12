Grand County police blotter

Grand County dispatchers received 234 calls for service from June 2-7.

Tuesday, June 2

11:01 a.m. — There was a complaint about dirt bikes at the Ice Box Estates by Fraser. There have been a number of off-highway vehicle complaints since the weather warmed up.

2:09 p.m. — Dispatchers took a report about a potential phone scam going around in Grand County.

Wednesday, June 3

7:39 a.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted other agencies getting some cows off US Highway 40 outside Kremmling.

2:39 p.m. — There was another report of loose cows on US 40, not too far from where the cows had escaped earlier in the day.

9:03 p.m. — A driver hit a moose on US 40 by Tabernash. Grand Fire, Grand County EMS and the sheriff’s office responded. There were no serious injuries.

Thursday, June 4

9:10 p.m. — Someone reported a fireworks complaint in the Granby Jones neighborhood. There had been a number of ongoing complaints in the area, but when the sheriff’s office responded, deputies found the people just had sparklers.

Friday, June 5

3:25 p.m. — There was an OHV complaint about ATVs driving though Granby.

8:01 p.m. — A large group was camping with a campfire off the side of County Road 162 in a residential area. The sheriff’s office found the group and had them move their operation to a legal campsite.

Saturday, June 6

11:31 a.m. — Search and rescue responded to a call about a missing rafter. Everything turned out fine when the rafter was found at Rancho Del Rio and given a courtesy ride back to her party.

3:15 p.m. — High winds in the Winter Park area had blown over some trees, which were completely blocking the road.

3:26 p.m. — A caller concerned about the safety of hikers and bikers reported “hundreds” of downed trees in the Idlewild area outside Winter Park. The sheriff’s office responded and couldn’t find any hazards in the roadways but saw “thousands” of trees broken straight off, shifted and uprooted in the area.

3:39 p.m. — Someone reported hanging power lines on Vasquez Road in Winter Park. Mountain Parks Electric was notified and responded to fix the problem.

4:09 p.m. — In Granby, a caller told dispatchers about a large, unattended bonfire. Firefighters responded and determined the fire was of legal size, which is no bigger than 3 feet by 3 feet wide and 2 feet high.

4:13 p.m. — There were downed power lines on County Road 8 in Fraser. Mountain Parks Electric was notified of the problem.

9:48 p.m. — Dispatchers took another call about illegal fireworks at Granby Jones. The sheriff’s office responded but was unable able to locate any offenders.

Sunday, June 7

2:15 p.m. — A second-person search and rescue assist call came in for a stuck OHV on the Corona Pass trails. There were no reported injuries or medical problems, but the caller said the party did not seem well prepared. Authorities later discovered the party was able to get themselves unstuck and were headed down from the trail.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies.