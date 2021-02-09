Grand County Public Health to report COVID-19 outbreak at Winter Park Resort

This pie graph available on Grand County’s website breaks down where COVID-19 cases are occuring in Grand. The county will report an outbreak at Winter Park Resort this week. The resort is included in the Fraser Valley.



Grand County Public Health revealed Monday night that the agency will report to the state this week there has been a COVID-19 outbreak among workers at Winter Park Resort.

In a joint statement, Grand County Public Health and Winter Park Resort said that by reporting the outbreak to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, more resources will be made available to suppress COVID activity among resort employees.

“CDPHE and WPR are proactively enacting protocols that allow more state resources to be used in aid of suppressing COVID-19 activity in the WPR employee group, including increased testing and this announcement,” the statement reads.

Reports of rising infections among resort employees arose late last week or earlier, and a handful of comments on posts to the county health department’s Facebook page have alluded to a recent spike in infections among resort workers.

According to Grand County Public Health, the resort, county health department and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to monitor the outbreak until 28 days have passed with no new outbreak-related COVID-19 positive cases.

“Through case investigations, it has been determined that these cases have not been traced back to transmission through interaction with visitors but, rather, from social gatherings outside of the workplace and congregate housing,” the statement reads. “WPR has worked closely and been transparent with state and local public health authorities since the onset of the pandemic and in recent weeks to navigate these dynamic circumstances.”

According to the statement, the resort has had an onsite-testing site since December and been using GCPH testing sites.

The statement added that GCPH, the resort and the Grand County Board of Health “will utilize all local and state resources” to address these cases and support the community.

The statement says, “Throughout the past few months, WPR has implemented robust contact tracing among employees which has helped GCPH and a CDPHE contact tracing support team has been enlisted as needed during this outbreak. WPR has also enlisted a CDPHE epidemiology/hygiene consult to further investigate changes that could be made that could suppress COVID activity among employees.”

According to information available on the county’s website, Grand had recorded 126 new cases over a seven day period — or 812 per 100,000 population — as of Sunday.

The infection rate over the last week is the highest the county has experienced since the pandemic began. Five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and two county residents have died because of COVID.