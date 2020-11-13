GCPH reports first COVID-19 death (updated)

According to Grand County Public Health, one resident has died due to COVID-19, which is the first reported death in the county caused by COVID-19.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the individual passed away because of COVID-19 complications. GCPH did not provide any additional information.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual,” GCPH Director Brene Belew-LaDue said in a release.

Grand County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases this month with 70 residents testing positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks. Two people are currently under hospital care due to COVID.

Previously, Grand County had reported one other death associated with COVID. However, the Grand County Coroner later found that the June death of 56-year-old John Masterson was not caused by COVID, though he did test positive for the coronavirus after he died.

This report has been updated with information from GCPH.