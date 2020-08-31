Grand County real estate, Aug. 23-29

Grand County’s real estate transactions from Aug. 23-29 were worth more than $21.7 million combined.

• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 34, Block 1 – Ronald Guy Jr to Russell and Melissa Cook, $242,500

• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 30 – Kevin Griglak to Kristina Cole, $905,000

• Timber Run Condo Unit 3, Bldg 11 – Tabernash Holdings LLC to Benjamin and Nicole Cassedy, $389,500

• Soda Springs Ranch Condominiums Unit A3, TRT H – Christopher and Lori Marshall to Christine Smith and Victoria Rodriguez, $253,000

• Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #1, Lot 20 – Robert D Koenig Trust and Barbara A Koenig Trust to Jason and Angela McKown, $558,000

• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 6, Block 1 – Mindy and John Dowd III to Richard and Jennifer Lyon, $62,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 15, Block 4 – Geoffrey W Sohr DDS PC Employees 401K Profit Sharing Plan to Mario Gomez, $18,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 54 – Gavlin and Jeriel Bohall to Patricia and Ross Miller, $380,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 1, Block 7 – Geoffrey W Sohr DDS PC Employees Profit Sharing Plan to A V Construction LLC, $44,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 34 – Ward and Jan Feldmann to Rachelle and Steve Goodwin, $109,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 4 59 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Kevin and Jennifer Thompson, $145,000

• Trademark Condominiums Unit 2, Bldg 2 – 99 Trademark LLC to VCMP Properties LLC, $700,000

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 9, Lots 19,20,21,22 – Brad and Kelly Parr to David and Sherryann Bellefeuille, $327,000

• SEC 26 TWP 1N R 82W Partial Legal – See Document; TRTS 41,42,44 TWP 1N R 82W Partial Legal – See Documents – Aspen Ridge Ventures LLC to Four H Properties LLC, $2,200,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 69 – Holly Lancy Travis to Joshua Stahl, $44,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 29, Block 15 – Geraldine Frost to Gale Yancy Riggs and Linda Andersson, $859,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 23, Block 21 – Falzone Family Trust to Geraldine Frost, $695,000

• Victoria Village Unit B – Anna Michaelis, Anna Speceley to Christina and George Lowery III, $328,000

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 4 – Richard F Sikorski Family Irrevocable Trust and Elisabeth A Sikorski Family Irrevocable Trust to Jamie and Kenneth Jensen, $2,095,000

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 6 – Alicia H O’Herron Trust to Leslie and Randall Turner, Emery and Jody Legg, $235,000

• Old Park Lots 15,49 – Paul and Guadalupe Goff, Myrella Goff to Kelly and Janice Stitzer, $111,000

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 5, Block A – Philip Olin to Michael Hicks, $22,900

• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 1 46 – Steven and Rachelle Goodwin to Ronald King and Colette Kuhfuss, $110,000

• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 35 – Scott and Catrina Bubier to Bradley Bickham and Dana Schneider Bickham, $840,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 330 – World International Vacation Club to Richard and Sonia Clime, $162,000

• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 102, Bldg 6 – Cynthia and Haynie Floyd Jr to Raqwin Young and Michael Krizan, $345,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 333 – Silver 8 Management LTD to Kelly and Grant Francis, $119,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 5, Block 2 – Craig Gingles to Brian and Patricia Bellacicco, $939,900

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 56 – Stewart and Karen Fife to Chris and Aleta Weller, $45,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 8 – Fawn and Katrina Calvin Braley to Adam and Elizabeth Holleran, $36,000

• Base Camp One Condos Unit 414 R – Bartlomiej Lapsa to Amanda and Greg Primm, $244,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 32, Block 19 – Geoffrey Rondeau to Robert and Cheryn Lindley, $585,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 18, Unit 12 – Quicksand Investments LLC to Olivia Hein, Jonnelle and Matthew Anderson, $525,000

• Silversage Subdivision Lot 20, Block 2 – LB Construction LLC to Russel and Amy Hiatt, $32,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 458 – Brian and Laura Nesbitt to Arron and Brandon Porter, $87,000

• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 4 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Jason Wesoky and Kelly Hogan, $30,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 7 – Timothy and Kimberly Scott to Katie and Matthew Weihe, $482,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Block 4, Lots 16,17 – Geoffrey W Sohr DDS PC Employees 401K Profit Sharing Plan to Mountain Lake Investments LLC, $42,000

• Whiting Subdivision Lot 12 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Shawn and Rachel Rayburn to Shawn and Jennifer Cullingford, $604,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 13, Block 4 – William and Barbara Heffron to Kristofor and Caisey Webb, $73,000

• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 203, Bldg E; Lakeview Waterside

West Condos As Built Garage Unit B – Carol and Robert Gwin Jr to Highland Properties 3120 LLC, $409,000

• Grand Lake Block 41, Lots 12,13,14 – Robert Tripp and Kimberly Barron to Gilbert Lettig, $665,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 21, Block 15 – Stephen Lewis to Maria and Damian Kwiatkowski, $24,000

• Stillwater Ranch Subdivision Exempt TRT A – Thomas Schreivogel Trust, Sandra Schreivogel Trust, Hladik Family Revocable Trust, Michael Rumsey Trust and Tammy Rumsey Trust to Brad Fletcher, $765,000

• Tabernash Block 3, Lots 7,8 – Carl and Debra Prather to Sammy Winchester, $620,000

• Wright Subdivision Exempt I & II Lot C – Tobias and Stacie Dellamano to Gavin and Amber Ekstrom, $2,025,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 31, Block 15 – Cynthia and Duane Perszyk to Kyle and Malmandy Wehmeyer, $20,000

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 20 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Michael and Heather Farrell, $713,750

• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition Lot 74 – Randall and Toni Barrett to Nolan Bray, $97,500

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 2, Block A – Douglas W Goodhue Revocable Trust and Janet S Goodhue Revocable Trust to Bonnie Nachtrieb, $37,000

• Village at Elk Track 1st Filing, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 1 – Brian White to IPR Co LLC, $620,000

• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot M 2 – Stephen and Frances Wilkinson to James and Deborah Syvertsen, $230,000