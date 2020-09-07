Grand County Real Estate, Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 were worth more than $15.3 million combined.
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 20 – Eric and Danielle Sanchez to Joseph Berman, $125,000
• Peper-Stagecoach Estates Lot 2 – Timber Lake Cabin LLC to Joan M Holsomback Revocable Trust, $240,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 11, Unit 1 – David and Judith Hutchison, Sharon Kreutter to Alexander and Natalie Hummell, $322,800
• Columbine Lake Lot 27, Block 7 – Tom and Paula Coulter to Sherry Jones Martin Trust, Heather Burns Martin, $362,500
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 301, Bldg B; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg B, Garage Unit A – Ptumporn Kalyanamitra and Richard Pisarcik III to John Smith, Patrick and Meghan Moriarity, Michael Moriarity, $672,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filng Lot 14, Block 5 – Middle Park Group to David and Jennifer Goldberger, $55,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 5, Unit 531 – Curtis Begley and Wendy Hayden to Dale Sitzmann, $602,000
• Pole Creek Timbers Subdivision Lot 12 – Mary Wimberg and Pedro Antonio Cassal Pacheco to Lisa and Luke Steckler, $205,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 4 – Bill and Alleen Pollock to Quentin Veit and Kimberly Palomaa, $140,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums Unit 4574 – Suzanne M Mackeigan Trust to David Kindrachuk, $665,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 12, Block 7 – Michael Eha to Stratton Family Trust, $897,500
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 21, Lots 16,17,18 – Paul and Janet Ohri to Jennifer and Merritt Hooks, $450,000
• Lakeridge Mtn Valley Subdivision Lot 9, Block 4 – Timothy Lyons to Matthew and Landis Trainor, $42,500
• Bussey Hills Block 7, Lots 24,28 – Mariaelena Mauad to John and Theresa Dellaport, $40,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 18, Block 4 – Javorsek Living Trust to Francisco and Julia Arrieta, $32,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #2, Block 1, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Colorado Anglers Club #2, Block 2, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12; Colorado Anglers Club #2, Block 3, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20; Colorado Anglers Club #2, Block 4, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – DKP Inc to Rafael and Florence Mendoza, $350,000
• Granby 2nd Block 7, Lots 20,21 – Richard Kittler to Alvin Molina Morales and Elida Marquez, $70,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 27 – Waterstone Support Foundation to Seven Seven Investments LLC, $105,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 303, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 5 – KBK Properties LLC to Jeffrey Hoban and Jacquelyn Evans, $330,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 57 – Stewart and Karen Fife to Tracy Dix, $50,000
• SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Gene and Lynda Wall to Maria Curran, $540,000
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 25, Block A – Brady and Shelly Matthis to Torrance and Michael Cain, $415,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 90 Timeshare 090631 – John and Mary Warren to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 64 Timeshare 064137 – Ronald and Sharon Larson to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Perry L Miller Tracts Lot 43 – Jessica Barber to Carie and Chad Farneti, Vicki and Mark Custer, $160,000
• Trail Creek Estates Subdivision Lots 14,15 – Philip Fossen to David and Gwen Danek, $96,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 20 – Jacques Thomas to Stephanie Levert, $38,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D 16 – Edward and Dawn Fox to R46PY LLC, $2,087
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C51 – Edward and Dawn Fox to R46PY LLC, $1,927
• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 27 – Simon and Amanda Farrell to Mulligan Estates LLC, $500
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D16 – R46PY LLC to Kendrick and Kayla Horeftis, $9,995
• East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 7G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to David Mangum and Janet Fugarazzo, $678,274
• Ayre Subdivision Lot 2 – Carley Mulder to Paul Tagley, $417,500
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C 51 – R46PY LLC to Reagan and Corey Sowa, $7,999
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 23, Unit 11 – Sannan Family Living Trust to Jordan and Paul Sherrill, $440,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 30, Unit 7 – Alex Stokeld and Lorena Lopez to Christopher and Catherine Aron, $375,000
• Vista at Timber Run Condo Unit 14 – Tipperary Properties LLC to Kendall Boyd and Brian Christensen, $255,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 42 – DH Investments LLC to Lemon Brothers LLC, $418,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 22, Block 5 – Stanley Hickory III and Amber Joy Dewall Hickory to Jason and Marla Doughty, $565,500
• Adams 1st Addn to Grand Lake Lot 15 Partial Legal – See Document – Bruce and Carolyn O’Donnell to David and Hollie Lubchenco, $55,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 6, Unit 613 – Wesley Love to Tom and Anne Callender, $599,000
• Crooked Creek Complex Unit C1 – Mountain Spirit LLC to Edward and Kathleen Fisher, $1,200,000
• SEC 30 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – George J Van Trump Revocable Trust to Devon and Taisha Van Trump, $440,000
• Homestead Hills Subd Filing #2, Lot 11 – Alice H Wells Trust to Michael and Vanessa Schonberger, $100,000
• Stagecoach Trail Subdivision Lot 2 – David and Mary Baumgarten to Rondinelli IRA LLC, $280,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 24 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Susan Labate, $647,729
• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot R 21 – Mountain Shadows LLC to Samuel Scott Nelson Archer, $315,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Block 1, Lots 38,53 – Michael, Mary Ann and Melanie Shing, Binii Tran to Glendon and Nancy Sonnenfeld, $67,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit A 309 – Lee Harwell to Kevin L Morris Revocable Living Trust, $410,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D17 – Buttermilk LLC to Steven Burtis, $532,500
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 8 – KGE LLC to Brian Logue, $684,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 26, Block 15 – Middle Park Group to Thomas and Stephanie Wickman, $34,000
• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 7 – John D Morgridge Revocable Trust and Carrie A Morgridge Revocable Trust to Robert and Polly Winner, $425,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User