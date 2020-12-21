Grand County real estate, Dec. 13-19
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 13-19 were worth more than $20.6 million combined.
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4549 – 580 Winter Park Drive 4549 LLC, Sarah Mahoney to Ryan and Amy Stewart, $630,000
• Parshall Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 18 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Nancy and Derek Dulac to Dalton Howell and Hannah Glines, $265,000
• Lakeshore Addition to Shorewood Lot 14, Block 1 – Best Case Investments LLC to AZ5930Gelding LLC, $1,125,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 2; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 2G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Ronald and Judy Servis, $688,423
• Hideaway Station Unit TS 17; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 17; Hideaway Station Storage Space TS 17 – Caleb and Allison Brainerd to Nathaniel and Rachel Winkel, $670,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 4 – Evelyn Ann Hoeven Trust to Ethan and Marilyn Banks, $130,000
• Telemark Condominiums Bldg F, Unit 584 – Harvey Tripp to Seth Wilberger and Xiaopeng Lin, $392,000
• Sunset Ridge Estates Subex 7, Lot 26 – Sunset Ridge Estates LLC to Michael and Michele Markham, $2,155,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 3, Lots 17,18,19 – Daniel Lange to Lawrence and Phyllis Kemp, $310,000
• Harbert Subdivision Exemption 2nd Amended Final Plat Parcel B – Jeffrey and Nona Crane to Troy and Judy Neiberger, $575,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 55 – Eric Grenier to John and Elizabeth Woodward, Winter Park Dreams LLC, $870,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Block 2, Lots 12,13 – Billie E Mason Revocable Trust to Matthew and Juliana Madden, $99,900
ª SEC 36 TWP 4N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert Busse to Moose Ridge LLC, $899,000
• Ptarmigan Subdivision Fraser Lot 19, Block S – DL Properties, P&L Properties to Wapiti Next LLC, $635,000
• Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Unit 3 Bldg B-2 – TMH Winter Park LLC to ET Investments LLC, $300,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 104, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 64-3 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Michael and Annie Hedgpeth, $567,127
• Rangeview Subdivision TRT 23 – Norman Smith to Janice Ellis, $12,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Block 14, Lots 4,5,6; Hot Sulphur Springs Partial Legal – See Document – Byers Canyon Apartments LLC to Eric and Rebecca Guthrie, $800,250
• SEC 11 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal- See Document – Charles and Nancy Henry to Groene Investments LLC, $998,500
• Yost Subdivision Exemption Lot B – Clara Petty and Angel Garcia to Tracy Petty, $163,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 90 – Ellen Auchincloss to Keith and Denise Henry, $80,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 21, Unit 4 –Antonia Tsarnas to Chloe and Clinton Mickel, $399,900
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 – Alan and Sandra Stamm to Travis Lampinen, $49,450
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 2, Lot 23 – ABW REOS LLC to Eugeny Pomirchy, $70,938
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 6, Block D – Nicholas and Karen Nothhaft to Lisa Brecheisen, $53,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D 58 – Bruce and Laura Ringgenberg to David and Katharine West, $17,500
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 6, Lot 23 – ABW REOS LLC to Pole Creek Divide LLC, $70,000
• SEC 25 TWP 3N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; SEC 24 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Steven and Jeanette Abelman to Mark and D Ann Adams, $418,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 102, Bldg B – No Bad Days LLC, Equity Trust Company, David John Kirk II IRA to Charles and Freda Edelstein, $305,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 14, Unit 22 – James and Julie Daehn to David Klag, $248,500
• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 29C; Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 30B – Amy Markwort to Connie Jo Stewart Trust, $1,025,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 5, Block 6 – LaPorte Associates PC to Brian and Noreen Callahan, $150,000
• SECS 32,33 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Judy Allen, Diane Espinoza, Katherine Lacy O’Neill Exempt Trust to Christopher and Sonja Bennett, $250,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2602 – Nancy Klementich to Robert Picut, $650,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 59 – James and Melinda Williams to Scott and Jennifer Whitehouse, $1,505,000
• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 46 Partial Legal – See Document – Silver Falls LLC to Colleen Dachille and James Nehmer, $485,000
• SEC 2 TWP 1 N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document- Scott McCrory, David and Jo Anne Nixon to William Rose, $152,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 7 202; Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 7 202, Bldg Palamino – Henry Family Trust to Morgan and Jonathan Wright, $357,500
• Granby 3rd Block 5, Lots 15,16 – Kirk Arnold to Jordan and Robert McNamee, $406,000
• Scanloch Subdivision Block 14, Lots 4,5,6 – David and Patricia Wishart to Cathy and James Hobbs III, $885,000
