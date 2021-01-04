Grand County real estate, Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 were worth more than $67.2 million combined.
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 24, Unit 9 – Brian and Candida Williams to Philip, Pamela, Zachary, Rylan and Colby Lepera Miller, $278,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 33, Block 19 – Brian and Debra Gleich to Robert and Cheryn Lindley, $29,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Unit C-38 – Findlay Bel LTD to Chad and Laura Gray, $832,002
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 94, Block 19 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Jo Ann and Gregory Higgs, $619,410
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 14; East Mountain Filing 11, Garage Unit 14G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company, Thomas Whyte to David and Margaret Selby, $714,515
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 13; East Mountain Filing 1, Unit 13G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to James and Laura Robbins, $714,364
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 34, TRT TC 19-36 –William and Laura Reynolds to Adam Jellema, $131,000
• Sunset Ridge Estates Subdivision Subex 8&9, Lot 34 – George and Kathy Browne to Chad and Robbi Larsen, $3,600,000
• Columbine Lake Block 7, Lots 19,20 – 16 Mustang Trail Ltd to Philip Stern and Dana White, $700,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Travis Caffee to Randy and Kelly Lemmon, $115,000
• Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 14, Block 3 – Jarod and Karli Tonneson to Bryan and Jamie Johnston, $275,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 302, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 64, Bldg 1 – Scott Coggins and Isabel Corbeil to Nails Fraser LLC, $500
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-46 – Douglas Gaeta II to Vertical Design Development LLC, $15,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-47 – Douglas Gaeta II to Vertical Design Development LLC, $15,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 102, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 69-3 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Corinne and Stephen Snyder, $619,303
• Olveys First Subdivision Lots 5,6 – David and Corinne Lively to Michael and Maria Ray, $211,800
• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 2B – International Manifest Ventures Wyoming LLC to John Stanfield and Hannah Carter Stanfield, $870,000
• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 1, Block 2 – Mountain Wings LLC to Hugo Gonzalez, $72,500
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 1, Bldg 2; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 1 – Weaver SilverCreek LLC to Brian and Nancy Haub, $515,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 2 – Cusi Aldo W Huerta to Nicole and Edward Perkins Jr, $690,000
• SEC 18 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; Reeder Creek Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; Reeder Creek Ditch No 1, No 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; Kinney Barrager Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; Wilson Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Grand Colorado Ranch LLC, Bruchez Sons LLC to Grand Colorado River LLC, Bruchez Sons LLC, $4,666,666
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 25, Block 21 – Val Gardena Farms Inc to Kenneth Gardner, $623,000
• Como Condo Unit 2 – Brian and Erin Deardorff to Melissa Leffingwell, $377,600
• Ranch Creek Ranch Subdivision Lot 17 – Hilb Company Holdings LLC to Andrew and Kristin Beck, $425,000
• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 3064 – Nicola Post to Vacaschen Properties LLC, $210,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 7, Unit 722 – Scott and Kristi Snapp to Randal and Amanda Wissel, $545,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 36 – Randall Dennis to Kenneth and Elisa Rodger, $50,000
• Westgate Lodge of Winter Park Unit 101 – Laura and Claude Tate III to Mason Dixon, $260,000
• SEC 1 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – ST Ranch LLC to RSRS LLC, $91,000
• SECS 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 TWP 1S R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Hamilton R Duncan Jr Trust Agreement, Ryan Duncan to Galloway Inc, $13,450,000
• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 27 – Mielke Creative Solutions LLC to Lemonade Investments LLC, $460,000
• SECS 7,8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Matthew and Shauna Sutton to Kevin and Marti Curtis, $760,000
• Iron Horse Building J, Condo Unit 3309 – Grant Lubeck Jastrzebski IV Special Needs Irrevocable Trust to Nancy Nemhauser Living Trust and Lubomir Jastrzebski Living Trust, $500
• Iron Horse Building J, Condo Unit 3309 – Nancy Nemhauser Trust and Lubomir Jastrzebski Living Trust to Jerome R Weren & Marla Weren Revocable Trust Agreement, $453,000
• Pole Creek Timbers Subdivision Lot 36 – Lorraine A Townsend Revocable Trust to Gregory and Kristine Vallin, $275,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 18- Patrick Spieles to Patrick R Spieles Personal Residence Trust, $500
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 11 – Elizabeth and Oke Johnson III to William and Kristin Cagle, $695,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lots 16,17 – Robert Gilliland II and Mary Hendrikson to Aurel Burtis, $625,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 18 – J Scott and Mary Porter to Travis and Kristine Baugh, $95,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots 75,76,77,78 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $40,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4445 – Lucie A Manley Trust, Donald Gibson, Lucie Manley to John Krajewski, $295,000
• Village Townhomes Unit 2 – Derek Underwood to Paul Murchie and Amy Schmaltz, $1,075,000
• SECS 1, 2, 3, 4, 11TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 33, 34, 35, 36 TWP 1.5N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – High Plains Ranch LLC to Capstone Property Group LLC, $30,000,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 32 – Brian and Jennifer Wilcomb to Michael and Mary Katsampes, $32,500
• Stillwater Estates Lot 7 – Bernard Keefe to Nathan and Cami Page, $735,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grand County real estate, Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 were worth more than $67.2 million combined.