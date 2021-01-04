Grand County real estate, Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 were worth more than $67.2 million combined.

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 24, Unit 9 – Brian and Candida Williams to Philip, Pamela, Zachary, Rylan and Colby Lepera Miller, $278,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 33, Block 19 – Brian and Debra Gleich to Robert and Cheryn Lindley, $29,000

• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Unit C-38 – Findlay Bel LTD to Chad and Laura Gray, $832,002

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 94, Block 19 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Jo Ann and Gregory Higgs, $619,410

• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 14; East Mountain Filing 11, Garage Unit 14G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company, Thomas Whyte to David and Margaret Selby, $714,515

• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 13; East Mountain Filing 1, Unit 13G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to James and Laura Robbins, $714,364

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 34, TRT TC 19-36 –William and Laura Reynolds to Adam Jellema, $131,000

• Sunset Ridge Estates Subdivision Subex 8&9, Lot 34 – George and Kathy Browne to Chad and Robbi Larsen, $3,600,000

• Columbine Lake Block 7, Lots 19,20 – 16 Mustang Trail Ltd to Philip Stern and Dana White, $700,000

• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Travis Caffee to Randy and Kelly Lemmon, $115,000

• Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 14, Block 3 – Jarod and Karli Tonneson to Bryan and Jamie Johnston, $275,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 302, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 64, Bldg 1 – Scott Coggins and Isabel Corbeil to Nails Fraser LLC, $500

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-46 – Douglas Gaeta II to Vertical Design Development LLC, $15,000

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-47 – Douglas Gaeta II to Vertical Design Development LLC, $15,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 102, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 69-3 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Corinne and Stephen Snyder, $619,303

• Olveys First Subdivision Lots 5,6 – David and Corinne Lively to Michael and Maria Ray, $211,800

• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 2B – International Manifest Ventures Wyoming LLC to John Stanfield and Hannah Carter Stanfield, $870,000

• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 1, Block 2 – Mountain Wings LLC to Hugo Gonzalez, $72,500

• Timbers Condominiums Unit 1, Bldg 2; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 1 – Weaver SilverCreek LLC to Brian and Nancy Haub, $515,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 2 – Cusi Aldo W Huerta to Nicole and Edward Perkins Jr, $690,000

• SEC 18 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document; Reeder Creek Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; Reeder Creek Ditch No 1, No 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; Kinney Barrager Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; Wilson Ditch Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Grand Colorado Ranch LLC, Bruchez Sons LLC to Grand Colorado River LLC, Bruchez Sons LLC, $4,666,666

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 25, Block 21 – Val Gardena Farms Inc to Kenneth Gardner, $623,000

• Como Condo Unit 2 – Brian and Erin Deardorff to Melissa Leffingwell, $377,600

• Ranch Creek Ranch Subdivision Lot 17 – Hilb Company Holdings LLC to Andrew and Kristin Beck, $425,000

• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 3064 – Nicola Post to Vacaschen Properties LLC, $210,000

• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 7, Unit 722 – Scott and Kristi Snapp to Randal and Amanda Wissel, $545,000

• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 36 – Randall Dennis to Kenneth and Elisa Rodger, $50,000

• Westgate Lodge of Winter Park Unit 101 – Laura and Claude Tate III to Mason Dixon, $260,000

• SEC 1 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – ST Ranch LLC to RSRS LLC, $91,000

• SECS 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33 TWP 1S R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Hamilton R Duncan Jr Trust Agreement, Ryan Duncan to Galloway Inc, $13,450,000

• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 27 – Mielke Creative Solutions LLC to Lemonade Investments LLC, $460,000

• SECS 7,8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Matthew and Shauna Sutton to Kevin and Marti Curtis, $760,000

• Iron Horse Building J, Condo Unit 3309 – Grant Lubeck Jastrzebski IV Special Needs Irrevocable Trust to Nancy Nemhauser Living Trust and Lubomir Jastrzebski Living Trust, $500

• Iron Horse Building J, Condo Unit 3309 – Nancy Nemhauser Trust and Lubomir Jastrzebski Living Trust to Jerome R Weren & Marla Weren Revocable Trust Agreement, $453,000

• Pole Creek Timbers Subdivision Lot 36 – Lorraine A Townsend Revocable Trust to Gregory and Kristine Vallin, $275,000

• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 18- Patrick Spieles to Patrick R Spieles Personal Residence Trust, $500

• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 11 – Elizabeth and Oke Johnson III to William and Kristin Cagle, $695,000

• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lots 16,17 – Robert Gilliland II and Mary Hendrikson to Aurel Burtis, $625,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 18 – J Scott and Mary Porter to Travis and Kristine Baugh, $95,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots 75,76,77,78 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $40,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4445 – Lucie A Manley Trust, Donald Gibson, Lucie Manley to John Krajewski, $295,000

• Village Townhomes Unit 2 – Derek Underwood to Paul Murchie and Amy Schmaltz, $1,075,000

• SECS 1, 2, 3, 4, 11TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 33, 34, 35, 36 TWP 1.5N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – High Plains Ranch LLC to Capstone Property Group LLC, $30,000,000

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 32 – Brian and Jennifer Wilcomb to Michael and Mary Katsampes, $32,500

• Stillwater Estates Lot 7 – Bernard Keefe to Nathan and Cami Page, $735,000