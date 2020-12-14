Grand County Real Estate, Dec. 6-12
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 6-12 were worth more than $24.4 million combined.
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 23, Unit 3 – William Mack to Mark and Debra Shirley, $205,500
• Cairns Addition to Grand Lake Lots 35,36 – Amy A McCarthy Revocable Trust to Gregory Ingalls and Barbara O’Donnell Ingalls, $2,200,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 32 – Salish Holdings LLC to Michael and Sonia Monahan, $1,502,500
• SEC 25 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Williams Peak Ranch Company, MJM Enterprises Inc, Sylvan Land Water LLC, Michael Miniat to Grainstone LLC, $1,750,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg A – Brenda Gay Briggs Separate Property Trust to Wayne and Anna Stoner, $310,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot R 19 – 601 South 10th Ltd, Rick Norma LLC to David and Rebecca Rettenmaier, $275,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 2, Block 9 – Ruth Parker to John and Jane Hoogerwerf, $105,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 10, Units 11,12 – Wade Houswright and Karen Rigsbee to Lauren Hughes, $360,500
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit A 2 – Peter McDermott to RJ Property Holdings LLC, $1,375,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 54 Timeshare 054344 – Vincent and Chiquita Saunders to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Sawmill Station Townhomes Phase 2, Lot 3 C – Autumn Brockman and Gregory Goldenhersh to Gregory J Goldenhersh Living Trust and Autumn D Brockman Living Trust, $500
• Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 2, Block 6 – Teresa Parker to John and Jane Hoogerwerf, $730,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 69 –Angela and Todd Ortner to Graham and Monica Winn, $1,020,000
• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 72A – Paul and Sandra Staley to Staley Family Trust, $500
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 19 – Lori and Kenneth Wohl Jr to Series C, Three Taps Holdings LLC, $500
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 12, Block 1 – Hugo Gonzalez to Matthew Goldstein, $500,000
• Wintermoor Townhouses 1st, Unit 1, Square C – Timothy and Tamra Scaturro, Jon and Lisa Lord to Ryan Weier, $432,500
• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 56 – Douglas Zook to Brant and Aireial Webb, $285,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 60 – James and Melinda Williams to Kirk and Suzanne Smith, $280,000
• Ptarmigan Hills Condo Unit 2, Bldg A – Calvin Niss to Benjamin and Vanessa Kendrick, $355,000
• Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 1, Lots 5,7 – Connie Marner to Benjamin and Kellie Stenle, $300,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 34 – Steven and Michelle Kranker to Alexis and James Sutton, $1,055,000
• Byers Peak Ranch Filing 2, Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Byers Peak Properties LLC to Mill Apartments LLLP, $1,800,000
• Gold Medal Ranch TRT West Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Brenden and Mindy Bridge to Jesse and Jennifer Lisenby, $375,000
• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subd Lot 10 – Matthew and Diane Jensen to Diane L Jensen Revocable Trust, $500
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 91, Block 19 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Stuart and Carolyn Lumsden, $614,080
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 203, Bldg B – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Marian Waldron, Christian Figge, Peter Strauss, $560,529
• Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #3, Lot 60 – Pinney Family Trust to Adam and Theresa Vaden, $129,900
• Columbine Lake Lot 16, Block 6 – Melissa Callahan to Scott and Delilah Demers, $535,000
• Tumblewood Condos Unit A – Susan Sipay to Stephen Brown and Emily Renee Oliver Brown, $475,000
• Dexter Meadows/Dexter Ridge Lot 2 – Solie Family Trust to Robert J Edwards Revocable Trust and Jean Edwards Revocable Trust, $4,205,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 41 – Drew and Ashley Griffith to William and Randy Mitchem, $165,000
• Kremmling Block 9, Lots 9,11 – Rebecca Gilmore to Brenda and Thomas Kellen, $319,900
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 203, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lots 1,2 – Marian Waldron, Christian Figge, Peter Strauss to David, Sally, Matthew, Amy and Michael Primrose, $820,850
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 26, TRT TC – Judy Blaskowski to Christopher Yi and Ji Jung, $131,000
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lot 82 – Michael Wageck and Kathleen Tees to Travis and Jamie Masselink, $558,806
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 101, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 44-2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Banner Services LLC, $474,776
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lots 26,27,28 – Alpha Network LLC to ABW REOS LLC, $213,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grand County Real Estate, Dec. 6-12
Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 6-12 were worth more than $24.4 million combined.