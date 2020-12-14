Grand County Real Estate, Dec. 6-12

Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 6-12 were worth more than $24.4 million combined.

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 23, Unit 3 – William Mack to Mark and Debra Shirley, $205,500

• Cairns Addition to Grand Lake Lots 35,36 – Amy A McCarthy Revocable Trust to Gregory Ingalls and Barbara O’Donnell Ingalls, $2,200,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 32 – Salish Holdings LLC to Michael and Sonia Monahan, $1,502,500

• SEC 25 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Williams Peak Ranch Company, MJM Enterprises Inc, Sylvan Land Water LLC, Michael Miniat to Grainstone LLC, $1,750,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg A – Brenda Gay Briggs Separate Property Trust to Wayne and Anna Stoner, $310,000

• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot R 19 – 601 South 10th Ltd, Rick Norma LLC to David and Rebecca Rettenmaier, $275,000

• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 2, Block 9 – Ruth Parker to John and Jane Hoogerwerf, $105,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 10, Units 11,12 – Wade Houswright and Karen Rigsbee to Lauren Hughes, $360,500

• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit A 2 – Peter McDermott to RJ Property Holdings LLC, $1,375,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 54 Timeshare 054344 – Vincent and Chiquita Saunders to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Sawmill Station Townhomes Phase 2, Lot 3 C – Autumn Brockman and Gregory Goldenhersh to Gregory J Goldenhersh Living Trust and Autumn D Brockman Living Trust, $500

• Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 2, Block 6 – Teresa Parker to John and Jane Hoogerwerf, $730,000

• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 69 –Angela and Todd Ortner to Graham and Monica Winn, $1,020,000

• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 72A – Paul and Sandra Staley to Staley Family Trust, $500

• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 19 – Lori and Kenneth Wohl Jr to Series C, Three Taps Holdings LLC, $500

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 12, Block 1 – Hugo Gonzalez to Matthew Goldstein, $500,000

• Wintermoor Townhouses 1st, Unit 1, Square C – Timothy and Tamra Scaturro, Jon and Lisa Lord to Ryan Weier, $432,500

• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 56 – Douglas Zook to Brant and Aireial Webb, $285,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 60 – James and Melinda Williams to Kirk and Suzanne Smith, $280,000

• Ptarmigan Hills Condo Unit 2, Bldg A – Calvin Niss to Benjamin and Vanessa Kendrick, $355,000

• Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 1, Lots 5,7 – Connie Marner to Benjamin and Kellie Stenle, $300,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 34 – Steven and Michelle Kranker to Alexis and James Sutton, $1,055,000

• Byers Peak Ranch Filing 2, Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Byers Peak Properties LLC to Mill Apartments LLLP, $1,800,000

• Gold Medal Ranch TRT West Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Brenden and Mindy Bridge to Jesse and Jennifer Lisenby, $375,000

• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subd Lot 10 – Matthew and Diane Jensen to Diane L Jensen Revocable Trust, $500

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 91, Block 19 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Stuart and Carolyn Lumsden, $614,080

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 203, Bldg B – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Marian Waldron, Christian Figge, Peter Strauss, $560,529

• Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #3, Lot 60 – Pinney Family Trust to Adam and Theresa Vaden, $129,900

• Columbine Lake Lot 16, Block 6 – Melissa Callahan to Scott and Delilah Demers, $535,000

• Tumblewood Condos Unit A – Susan Sipay to Stephen Brown and Emily Renee Oliver Brown, $475,000

• Dexter Meadows/Dexter Ridge Lot 2 – Solie Family Trust to Robert J Edwards Revocable Trust and Jean Edwards Revocable Trust, $4,205,000

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 41 – Drew and Ashley Griffith to William and Randy Mitchem, $165,000

• Kremmling Block 9, Lots 9,11 – Rebecca Gilmore to Brenda and Thomas Kellen, $319,900

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 203, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lots 1,2 – Marian Waldron, Christian Figge, Peter Strauss to David, Sally, Matthew, Amy and Michael Primrose, $820,850

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 26, TRT TC – Judy Blaskowski to Christopher Yi and Ji Jung, $131,000

• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lot 82 – Michael Wageck and Kathleen Tees to Travis and Jamie Masselink, $558,806

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 101, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 44-2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Banner Services LLC, $474,776

• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lots 26,27,28 – Alpha Network LLC to ABW REOS LLC, $213,000