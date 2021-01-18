Grand County Real Estate sales, Jan. 10-16
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 10-16 were worth more than $7.6 million combined.
• Grand River Ranch Lot 10; SECS 9,10,15 TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – Sunset Cliffs LLC, Aspen Hills Ranch LLC to Wildest Dreams LLC, $5,600,000
• Lakota Flg 4, Tract D, Lot 45 – Richard and Cathey Finlon to Michael Wenaas, $435,000
• SEC 7 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – First Western Trust Bank to BW Land LLC, $210,000
• Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 96 – Steven and Audra Coppa to Daniel Meiusi, $450,000
• Park Avenue Lofts Unit 205; Park Avenue Lofts Garage Unit G7; Park Avenue Lofts Storage Space S-4 – 812 Park LLC to Karen Dollar, $329,900
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 3 – Jeffrey and Kristin Peterson to Michael and Julie Croce, $200,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 56, Block 3 – Kenneth Kerver to Cynthia Haskell, $337,500
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 212-R – Beth and Richard Howard Jr to Bryan and Kara Taylor, $430,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 16, Lots 10,11,12 – Carolyn Funkner to Robin Ashcraft, $285,000
• Arrow Condo Unit 203, Bldg 1- Arrow Winter Park Inc to Michelle Clifford, $614,000
• Emerald Village Lot 7 – WPONDS LLC to Kristyna Nedele, $192,500
• SEC 32 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Jonathan Cook to Tracy and Edgar Trotter III, $590,000
• Grand Lake Lot 10, Block 9 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Cindi and William Armitage, $695,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2406 – Peter and Margaret Anderson to Jeff and Ellen Traynor, $615,000
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing, Lot 37, Block 2 – Chad and Robbi Larsen to Kip and Sarah Hertzenberg, $1,502,900
• Rangeview Subdivision TRT 23 Partial Legal – See Document – Keith and Laura Kratz to Michael Smith and Caroline Talcott, $30,000
• SEC 4 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert Shade to Barbara Palkert and James Moehlman, $278,500
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 75 – G Daniel Whittaker to Daniel and Haley Matthews, $41,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B 1, Bldg B – Dia and Garret Savage to Kinkajou LLC, $500
• Winter Glen Final Plat Lot 10 – Connie Jo Stewart Trust to Andrew and Janice Moore, $888,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 10, Block 3 – Matthew and Kimberly Moyle to Neale and Tully Gibbons, $620,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grand County Real Estate sales, Jan. 10-16
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 10-16 were worth more than $7.6 million combined.