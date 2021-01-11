Grand County Real Estate, Jan. 3-9
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 3-9 were worth more than $21.2 million combined.
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 24 – Ronald E Watkins Trust to Mary and Kenneth Burns Jr. $299,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Andrew and Elizabeth Rodriguez to Martin and Helen Petach, $70,000
• Grand Lake Lot 5, Block 16 – Shiela Koppenheffer to SNX X MQNCUTN Trust, $500
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 13, Block 4 – Wild Places Inc to Jonathan and Nicole Rademaekers, $91,000
• SEC 12 TWP 5N R 82W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; SECS 4, 5, 7, 9, 17 TWP 5N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – Double X Ranch LLC to Diamond Peak Ranch Inc, $6,850,000
• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 13, Block 2 – SLH Homes LLC, INI Homes LLC to Maria Gomez Luz, $65,000
• Smokey Hill I Condo Unit 7 B – Richard Oddy to Heather and James Allan, $382,500
• Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 304 – Patricia Kreutzer Roth IRA to Majestic Corner LLC, $300,000
• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 31 – Andre Hickman to Christopher and Helena Richardson, $425,000
• Aspen Homes Lot 1 B – Fraser House LLC to Jeffrey Robertson, $649,000
• Karpen Subdivision TRT 4 Partial Legal – See Document – Park Center Associates Ltd to Apres Winter Park LLC, Non Nobis Investments LLC, Matt Call Golf 401K, $2,595,000
• Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Units 2,3,4 – Majestic Corner LLC to Patricia Kreutzer Roth IRA, NDTCO, $300,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 8, Unit 821 – Bruce Suprenant to LeAnn and Jonathan Naughton, $430,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 53 – Martha and Craig Stephenson to Maureen and Jon Ludwig, $820,000
• Old Park Filing #4, Bldg C – Chris and Sheryl Bazil to Nathan and Ashley Varns, $55,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows Bldg E, Unit 6 – Thomas Gulden and Julie Pierce to Green Onions Condo LLC, $318,000
• Pole Creek Timbers Subdivision Lot 3 – MJSJ LLC to Elliott and Robin Barrett, $327,000
• SEC 12 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Jones Creek Ranch LLC to Michael Weimer, $315,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 10, Block 2 – Jeremy Rosenberg to Jeramiah Maisonneuve, $597,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 10 – Karen and James Bishop to Karen M Bishop Trust and James D Bishop Trust, $500
• Chill Condominium Unit 304, Bldg 1; Chill Condominium Common Element No G8 – Block E Inc to Jennifer and Braiden Welsh, $831,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 7, Block 6 – Charles and Holly Martinson to Tony Medina and Lacey Maude, $362,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 14, Block 4 – Scott and Darlynn Foster to Kevin Kruglet and Karma Guagliardo, $70,000
• SEC 27 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Trudy and Jerry Ogborn to Robert and Laurel Carignan, $290,000
• Spruce Ridge Townhomes Unit 26 – Morris Laing Evans Brock Kennedy Chartered to Fraser Properties LLC, $605,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 53 Timeshare 053112 – Elda and Danny Garrido Sr to Monique Garrido, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 3 Timeshare 003111 – Dennis and Barri Crose to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 97 Timeshare 097629 – Kelly Guilbert Zermeno to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 51 Timeshare 051141 – Christopher and Patricia James to Christopher James, $500
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 7, Block 2 – Kevin and Melissa Muegge to Edward and Nicole Perkins, $51,000
• Black Forest at Pole Creek Lot 2 – Needles Eye LLC to Timothy and Roberta Nicknish, $220,000
• The Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights – Ranches at Devils Thumb Inc to James and Amanda Wall, $1,450,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit E 1 – Teresa Marra to Timothy and Christina Nairn, $550,000
• Ridge at Elk Creek Lot 3, Block 2 – Thomas Stanley to Mark Samuel and Kimberly Ludwig, $80,900
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 17B – Brenda Stoffel and John Christlieb to Michael and Holly Gloden, $169,000
• River View Condo Unit 7 – Alice and Stephen DeFelice to Deepthi Vaidhynathan, $282,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 7 Timeshare 007239 – Robert and Vivian Fancher to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002151 – Robert and Renee Gillam to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002140, 002141 – Guillermo and Esther Barcenas to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Grand Lake Lot 4, Block 31 – John and Largo Callenbach to Keith Simon and Victoria Newell Simon, $1,430,000
