Grand County Real Estate, July 12-18
Grand County’s real estate transactions from July 12-18 were worth more than $15.1 million combined.
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Block 14, Lots 29,30 – Mark and Stephanie Miller to Robert and Margaret Strantz, $40,000
• Copper Creek Lot 5 – Shannon Foley to Nicholas Mentzer, $365,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 22, Block 2 – Rodolfo Perez and Deborah Bondi to Richard Downing, $433,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 205, Bldg F – Tiffany Kiles and Christopher Skiles to Randolph Stroud and Kimberly Fay Rouleau Stroud, $295,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 56 – Oakwood Custom Homes Co LLC to Christopher Grund, $662,902
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Units 7D,8D – Libby and Parker Thomson III to Troy Schmidt, $250,000
• Alpine Park Subdivision Block 3, Lots 15,16,17,18 – Alan Sidwell to Libby and Parker Thomson III, $348,400
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4 Block 2, Lots 42,43,44,45,46 – Richard and Tracy Trostel to Vicki Hinchcliffe and Brad Bailey, $23,000
• On The Meadows Condo Unit 3 – Alexandra Scholtz to Lindsay Karge, $259,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Block 4, Lots 8,9 – Scott and Patricia Godfrey to Jason Cleckler, $604,500
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lots 80,81 – Anthony and Tracy Mathison to Eric and Rebecca Guthrie, $75,000
• Lakeridge Mtn Valley Subdivision Lot 6, Block 1 – James E Emerson Revocable Trust to Jeremy and Lynnette Fields, $450,000
• Trail Creek Forest Sub Exempt Parcel A – Michael Smith and Cathy Walton Smith to Shoshana Cooper, $520,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 21, Block 6 – Bret Clement and Cynthia Cooper Clement to S J Reynolds Properties LLC, $737,000
• Edgewater Resort Second Administrative Replat Lot 17 –Matthew Wickiser, Connor Anderson and Matthew Casatelli to Mark and Lynette Apodaca, Miguel and Joy Castillo, $480,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 24, Unit 1 – Patricia and Joel Muller to Kristy Petroff and Neil Henson, $299,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 4 – Garry Cook to Christopher Yi and Ji Jung, $190,000
• SECS 9,10 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Drew and Lark McCoy to Sandra C Scanlon Revocable Trust and Mary D Petryszyn Revocable Trust, $980,000
• Trail Creek Estates Subdivision Lot 13 – Jon Krantz to Lajonna Trust, $500
• Bavarian Village Condo Unit 6, Bldg A – John and Catherine Jarnevich, Thomas and Heather Blackburn to Max Nelson and Gina Miccio,$360,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 28 – Fenton 22 LLC to 968 Fenton LLC, $1,200,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 85, Block 6 – Glenn and Thelma Rogers to Christopher Bonnett, $465,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 30, Unit 3 – Alan and Lisa Polacsek to Kathleen and James Gile, $434,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 10, Block 1; Blue Valley Acres Lot 11, Block 1 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Penelope Collord to Diane Astley and Randy Montoya, $695,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Terry Wegener to Wayne Hanson, Richard Steineck and Jonathan Berryhill, $85,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 27, Unit 1 – Alyssa Oland to Jeromy and Darci Wilson, $339,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 20, Unit 101 – Steven and Rhonda Gilkey to James Palmer and Meghan Hott, $399,000
• Homestead Hills Subdivision Lot 15 – Gaafar Family Trust to Wayne Gaafar and Gail Snyder, $500
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1619 – John Birkeland to Birkeland WP LLC, $500
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 4 – Su Mark to Traube-Su Family Revocable Trust, $500
• SECS 4,5 TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents; Grand River Ranch Lot 12; SECS 32,33 TWP 1.5N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – Knot Interested LLC to Swamp Birch LLC, $3,750,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 1, Unit 204 – BVC 204 LLC to Jeffery Bafford and Dawn Zilch, $374,000
